Settembre 2024, tutti i videogiochi in uscita su PC e console

(Adnkronos) – Un mese di grandi uscite su console e PC, con due grandi icone a darsi battaglia su piattaforme rivali: a inizio settembre arriva il primo ambizioso gioco tripla A dedicato alla mascotte PlayStation Astro Bot, mentre più avanti nel mese su Switch la principessa Zelda avrà la sua prima avventura da solista.

3 settembre

The Casting of Frank Stone (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Star Trucker (PC) Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

4 settembre

Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

5 settembre

What the Car? (PC) Gimmick! 2 (Switch, PC)

6 settembre

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One) Astro Bot (PS5)

9 settembre

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

10 settembre

Yars Rising (PC, Switch. PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Atari VCS) Towerborne (Accesso Anticipato) (PC) Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aegis -The Answer- DLC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

12 settembre

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Jackbox Naughty Pack (PC) Hollowbody (PC) Lollipop Chainsaw RePop (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Wild Bastards (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

13 settembre

Funko Fusion (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

16 settembre

Phoenix Springs (PC)

17 settembre

Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Final Fantasy 16 (PC) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS4, Xbox One) The Plucky Squire (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

18 settembre

UFO 50 (PC)

19 settembre

Enotria: The Last Song (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) God of War: Ragnarök (PC) Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) Monument Valley (Netflix)

20 settembre

Frostpunk 2 (PC)

24 settembre

Rusty Rabbit (PC, PS5) Ara: History Untold (PC) Greedfall 2: The Dying World (Accesso Anticipato) (PC, Console) Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

26 settembre

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) C-Smash VRS – New Dimension (PS5)

27 settembre

EA Sports FC 25 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Reynatis (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)

30 settembre

Silence of the Sirens (Accesso Anticipato) (PC) Starfield Shattered Space DLC (PC, Xbox Series X/S)