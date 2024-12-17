fbpx
‘Vermiglio’ in corsa per l’Oscar: è nella shortlist

REDAZIONE
REDAZIONE
1 ' di lettura

(Adnkronos) –
Vermiglio di Maura Delpero è tra i 15 titoli in corsa per l’Oscar al miglior film internazionale. Gli altri film rientrati nella ‘shortlist’ sono Io sono ancora qui (Brasile), Universal Language’ (Canada), ‘Waves’ (Repubblica Ceca), The Girl with the Needle (Danimarca), Emilia Pérez (Francia), Il seme del fico sacro (Germania), Touch (Islanda), Kneecap (Irlanda), Flow (Lettonia), Armand (Norvegia), From Ground Zero (Palestina), Dahomey (Senegal), How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies (Tailandia), Santosh (Regno Unito).  Per sapere se Vermiglio sarà in cinquina dobbiamo aspettare il prossimo 17 gennaio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà domenica 2 marzo. L’Academy ha annunciato le shortlist anche per altre categorie. I 15 documentari che si contenderanno un posto in cinquina sono The Bibi Files, Black Box Diaries, Dahomey, Daughters, Eno, Frida, Hollywoodgate, No Other Land, Porcelain War, Queendom, Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat, Sugarcane, Union, La vita straordinaria di Ibelin e Will & Harper. Per il documentario di cortometraggio se la vedranno Chasing Roo, Death by Numbers, Eternal Father, I Am Ready, Warden, Incident, Instruments of a Beating Heart, Keeper, Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World, Once upon a Time in Ukraine, The Only Girl in the Orchestra, Planetwalker, The Quilters, Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr, A Swim Lesson e Until He’s Back. La quindicina per la categoria del trucco è composta da The Apprentice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, A Different Man, Dune – Parte due, Emilia Pérez, Maria, Nosferatu, The Substance, Waltzing with Brando e Wicked. —spettacoliwebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

© Riproduzione riservata

