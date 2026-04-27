AXIA Time Expands Portfolio with Official Licensed Product of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Brand to create ultra-custom timepieces honoring nations competing on the world’s biggest stage

WARREN, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AXIA Time (AXIA), creator of heirloom-quality, Swiss Made timepieces that honor life’s defining achievements, today announced the addition of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Licensed timepieces to its growing portfolio of commemorative designs. The collection marks the first time that timepieces have been introduced as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Licensed Products program.

The collection includes 14 distinct watch designs. Seven honor countries that have previously won the FIFA World Cup™: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, France, Spain, Germany, and England. Additional designs recognize globally significant football nations, including Japan, Morocco, Portugal, and the Netherlands, alongside the host nations of the 2026 tournament: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. A final FIFA World Cup™ design commemorates the tournament itself.

“The FIFA World Cup™ is one of the most-watched events in the world. Billions of people will tune in, united by pride, passion, and national identity,” said John Kanaras, founder and CEO of AXIA Time. “It’s an honor to create timepieces that capture a moment that matters deeply and gives people a way to carry that experience with them for years to come.”

To increase the accessibility for fans, three designs for each country are available at a range of price points. The flagship ARGOS model features Swiss Made, ETA 2824 mechanical movement and exhibition caseback. The vintage-inspired, unisex ENOSI model is also Swiss Made with a Sellita SW200 automatic movement and an Italian leather Saffiano strap. The collection also includes the KOSMOS, featuring a Miyota quartz movement, a bioceramic case, and an FKM rubber strap.

All timepieces will be produced in limited quantities.

AXIA will also release 20 individually numbered Collector Box Sets for each country. Each box set will feature the three watches designed for the respective country’s collection and be hand-painted by sports artist Lili Cantero.

AXIA will also release a FIFA World Champions edition. Collectors who purchase a country-specific ARGOS or ENOSI timepiece will have the opportunity to upgrade to the FIFA World Champions edition at no additional cost if their selected nation wins the tournament.

Country-specific designs will be released in staggered drops beginning in May. Fans may register their interest at www.axiatime.com to receive access to a 48-hour pre-sale window ahead of each release.

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time creates heirloom-quality, custom timepieces that honor life’s defining achievements. Every piece is crafted with Swiss Made movements, premium materials, and meticulous attention to detail, reflecting a commitment to quality, care, and personal service. From universities and championship teams to individuals marking once-in-a-lifetime moments, AXIA Time builds watches that capture a story and keep it close.AXIA Time. Made for the moment. Built for forever.

© FIFA, FIFA’s Official Licensed Product Logo, and all brand elements, designs and trade names of FIFA and FIFA’s tournaments, events and products are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA.

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