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Labor Day Recovery Starts Here: LiberNovo Omni Redefines Work & Recovery with Dynamic Ergonomics

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

HONG KONG, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As International Workers’ Day approaches, the definition of labor is undergoing a silent transformation. For today’s digital architects—the programmers, strategists, and creatives—stamina is no longer measured by physical output but by the ability to sustain focus amid the cumulative stress of static posture. This Labor Day, LiberNovo is moving beyond the passive concept of “support” to pioneer a new paradigm: active recovery, achievable from your desk. 

Leaving Static Support Behind 

The LiberNovo Omni—the world’s first ergonomic chair that dynamically responds to natural movement while sitting, recognized with the Red Dot Design Award and certified GREENGUARD Gold—transforms time spent in a chair into a continuous recovery process. Guided by a health-first design philosophy, LiberNovo introduces a way to work, rest, and recover through a design that actively adjusts to your posture throughout the day. 

Innovation That Moves With You 

The LiberNovo Omni is engineered with industry-leading features designed to #RewardYourSpine with support that understands how a body naturally works: 

Europe Labor Day Special: Exclusive Pre-Heat Offers 

To celebrate the everyday heroes, LiberNovo is launching a major promotion across the EU and Germany. From April 28 to May 12 (CEST), users can upgrade their workspace with exclusive benefits: 

Join the movement toward a healthier workspace and experience #LaborDayDynamicRecovery. 

For more information, visit libernovo.com
 

#RewardYourSpine, #LaborDayDynamicRecovery, #SitBetterThisLaborDay, Dynamic Ergonomics, Smart Workspace 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965101/Image1.jpg
 

  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labor-day-recovery-starts-here-libernovo-omni-redefines-work–recovery-with-dynamic-ergonomics-302753401.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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