Traditional Japanese Craft “Awa Ai” Heads to 2026 Venice Biennale: Atelier Seiran to Present “The Root of Life” in Official Collateral Event

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

TOKUSHIMA, Japan, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Atelier Seiran will participate in the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. Under the theme “The Root of Life,” the Atelier will present its work in the official Collateral Event “Fissures of Light,” organized by Association Tissali Arts & Cultures. The exhibition will take place at the historic Palazzo Dona dalle Rose from May 5 to November 22, 2026.

Image1: Selected for Le Salon 2022, Whirlpools of around Joshi, the season of early spring / Yoko Hashimotohttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109075/202604227924/_prw_PI2fl_0RXa6z5Q.jpg

Image2: Selected for Le Salon 2023 in Paris, Expansion of the Brain / Hatsuko Ukigawahttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109075/202604227924/_prw_PI3fl_K576492y.jpg

Image3: Selected for Le Salon 2024 in Paris, Parfum des Fleurs de Prunier / Kiyoko Hashimotohttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109075/202604227924/_prw_PI4fl_o82oxY0l.jpg

Image4: Kimono, Agave / Yoko Hashimotohttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109075/202604227924/_prw_PI5fl_026z4Rzm.jpg

For nearly 50 years, Atelier Seiran has been based in Tokushima, one of Japan’s leading indigo-producing regions, cultivating a distinctive artistic practice centered on Awa Ai (Awa indigo). Founded in 1970 by artist Yoko Hashimoto, the Atelier emerged at a time when synthetic dyes threatened traditional crafts. Through the development of a unique wax-resist technique, Atelier Seiran has redefined indigo dyeing as a contemporary artistic language that transcends the boundaries of craft.

The exhibition at Palazzo Dona dalle Rose explores the creative potential of cultural and historical “fissures.” In response, Atelier Seiran’s “The Root of Life” engages with this concept, evoking a primordial realm where nature, time, and life converge through the deep blues of Awa Ai.

A highlight of the presentation is a joint exhibition with Cameroonian artist Serge Mouangue. This collaboration explores shared expressions of life and vitality across cultures, bringing Cameroonian symbolic traditions into dialogue with the cyclical and nature-based philosophy embodied in Awa Ai.

Participating artists include Yoko Hashimoto, Hatsuko Ukigawa, and Kiyoko Hashimoto. Their works, exhibited internationally at venues such as Le Salon in Paris, bridge tradition and innovation across art and technology.

Exhibition Details:- Title: Fissures of Light (official collateral event of the Venice Biennale 2026)- Venue: Palazzo Dona dalle Rose (Cannaregio 5038, Venice)- Preview: May 5-8, 2026- Public Opening: May 9-November 22, 2026

About Profiles of Artists: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202604227924-O2-RK3pH91G.pdf

About Atelier Seiran: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202604227924-O1-Jpj8TdCJ.pdf

Official website: https://seiran.art/english

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/traditional-japanese-craft-awa-ai-heads-to-2026-venice-biennale-atelier-seiran-to-present-the-root-of-life-in-official-collateral-event-302755042.html



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