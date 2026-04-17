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PHNIX Unveils airMono: The Revolutionary A+++ R290 Indoor Monoblock Heat Pump for Urban Retrofit

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PHNIX, a global heat pump manufacturer, officially launches airMono, an innovative R290 Indoor Monoblock Heat Pump. Specifically engineered for the European urban landscape, airMono offers a high-performance 3-in-1 (Heating, Cooling, and Domestic Hot Water) solution that eliminates the traditional outdoor unit, solving the “limited space” crisis for millions of residential retrofits. 

Breaking the Space Barrier in Urban Retrofits and Modern Apartments 

As the EU’s “Renovation Wave”, with a goal to upgrade 35 million building units by 2030, and national policies like the UK’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) and Germany’s GEG (Building Energy Act) accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuel boilers, heat pumps have become the definitive path forward. However, many historic homes, townhouses and mid-row houses face a common obstacle: the lack of space for bulky outdoor heat pump units. 

By utilizing an indoor-mounted design with air ducting, the airMono preserves building facades while fitting comfortably inside kitchens, utility rooms, or garages. PHNIX airMono can connect directly to a user’s existing water tank, serving as the perfect indoor replacement for traditional gas or oil boilers. It perfectly combines functionality with aesthetics,  allowing for a seamless, low-cost transition to green energy. 

Key highlights of the airMono R290 indoor monoblock heat pump: 

For more information on airMono and our full range of R290 solutions, please visit [www.phnix-e.com]. 

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Y5V1LgnsTsPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959156/R290_airMono_indoor_monoblock_heat_pump.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phnix-unveils-airmono-the-revolutionary-a-r290-indoor-monoblock-heat-pump-for-urban-retrofit-302745776.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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