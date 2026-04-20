20.9 C
Firenze
lunedì 20 Aprile 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Artlist Hits $300M ARR, Unveils Artlist Studio for AI-Powered Video Production

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

The new Artlist Studio offers shot-by-shot directorial control, bringing production-grade generative tools to professional creators 

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Artlist, the leading AI platform for video creation, today announced the official launch of Artlist Studio, the AI production platform for creators. This landmark release follows a record-breaking start to 2026, with Artlist reaching $300M ARR, driven by 600% new user growth in Q1 2026, compared to Q1 2025. 

Artlist Studio emulates a real-world, intuitive production workflow with visual decision-making capabilities for high-end results. Creators can now step into the director’s chair to manage every single element, from casting and locations to precise camera angles. This unprecedented level of control solves one of generative AI’s biggest challenges by ensuring total continuity and consistency across entire productions. 

“Artlist Studio is designed to remove the logistical barriers in the creative process,” says Roee Peled, CPTO of Artlist. “We’ve built a platform that gives creatives more control with AI, closer to real-world production, from casting and locations to camera and direction, all within a unified AI workflow.” 

Beyond individual creation, Artlist Studio offers a production-grade environment designed for professional workflows. Seamless workflow integration allows studios to increase their output without compromising on cinematic quality, introducing a comprehensive suite of high-end capabilities built around four core pillars: 

“Artlist Studio is giving control back to the creator in the age of AI creation,” says Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist. “We are providing the tools to move beyond the trial-and-error of text prompting and into true visual direction. It’s about empowering creatives and top-tier studios to achieve cinematic results on their own terms.” 

Artlist Studio is available now on artlist.io. 

About Artlist Artlist is the leading creative AI technology platform powering the next era of video production. Artlist empowers creators, teams, and studios to achieve high-end production value through a secure, professional-grade ecosystem. By combining cutting-edge generative AI for video, image, music, and voiceover with a world-class catalog of stock assets, Artlist provides the tools and workflows to scale confidently, trusted by over 50 million creators and global brands, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. For more information, visit 
artlist.io. 

Contact: Ravit Shimony PR and Communications Manager, Artlistpr@artlist.io  

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZHQqOv3wYg
 

  

  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artlist-hits-300m-arr-unveils-artlist-studio-for-ai-powered-video-production-302747070.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Carica altri
Firenze
poche nuvole
20.9 ° C
21.6 °
17.9 °
48 %
1kmh
20 %
Lun
20 °
Mar
21 °
Mer
15 °
Gio
19 °
Ven
21 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (1888)ultimora (963)Video Adnkronos (258)ImmediaPress (221)sport (91)Tecnologia (74)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati