fbpx
12.9 C
Firenze
mercoledì 29 Gennaio 2025
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

China Moutai Unveils Cinematic Tribute to Chinese New Year and Cultural Heritage

Immediapress
REDAZIONE
REDAZIONE
Meno di 1 ' di lettura

(Adnkronos) – GUIZHOU, China, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Here’s a report from Discover Guizhou: As the Chinese New Year approaches, China Moutai has released a celebratory film to rejoice in the Chinese New Year with friends around the globe. This film embodies the traditional Chinese understanding of the four seasons—spring, summer, autumn, and winter—and incorporates the philosophy of following the natural order and continuously striving for excellence. Let us together, through this magnificent film, experience the allure of the Chinese New Year! China Moutai wish you a happy Chinese New Year! Here are the key highlights from the film: Spring brings new lives. Lives thrive in summer. Autumn gives prolific harvest. And in winter we rejuvenate. We feel the pulse of the grand earth, We pursue excellence in ourselves. Only through the vicissitudes of time, Will we attain lasting achievements. In the year to come, let’s start a new journey together! China Moutai wish you a happy Chinese New Year! Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608670/60s.mp4
   

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-moutai-unveils-cinematic-tribute-to-chinese-new-year-and-cultural-heritage-302363230.html
 

 —immediapresswebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Carica altri
Firenze
nubi sparse
12.9 ° C
13.7 °
12.5 °
74 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Mer
13 °
Gio
14 °
Ven
13 °
Sab
13 °
Dom
11 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

campionato (24)Eugenio Giani (17)carabinieri (13)vigili del fuoco (13)incendio (11)pallavolo serie A1 femminile (9)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati