24 C
Firenze
domenica 3 Maggio 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

A Decade of Learning Across Borders: PKU’s South-South Institute Turns 10

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

BEIJING, May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — When Ismail Zabeeh enrolled as a doctoral student at the Institute of South-South Cooperation and Development (ISSCAD) at Peking University, he had already served as a state minister in the Maldives. What drew him back to a classroom was the chance to study development through the firsthand experience of countries that have undergone rapid development themselves. 

Zabeeh is far from alone. Eric Dodoo-Amoo, who heads the China Desk of the Ministry of Finance of Ghana, is an ISSCAD graduate from the class of 2022. On April 29, 2026, both came to PKU’s Yingjie Overseas Exchange Center to join students and alumni from around the world in marking the institute’s 10th anniversary, celebrated with a forum on sustainable development in the Global South. 

Founded in 2016, ISSCAD was built on a premise that remains rare in international development education: that developing countries have generated their own body of knowledge worth studying systematically. 

“The most important innovation of this institute is that it draws on the development experience of China and other developing countries,” said Justin Yifu Lin, ISSCAD’s honorary dean and a former chief economist of the World Bank. 

The anniversary forum brought together government leaders, scholars, and diplomats. PKU Council Chair He Guangcai and senior officials from the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Education reaffirmed their commitment to the institute as a platform for talent development, policy research, and international exchange. 

Arkebe Oqubay, a former senior minister of Ethiopia and a leading scholar on industrial policy in Africa, called the coming decade a critical window for deepening South-South cooperation. Abigail Shoniwa, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to China, noted that Zimbabwean policymakers have drawn directly on insights gained through ISSCAD programs. 

A special lighting ceremony and flag parade featuring students and alumni from more than 80 countries marked the 10th anniversary, symbolizing unity and shared aspirations of the Global South. 

Over the past decade, the institute has trained senior officials, diplomats, and scholars from across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific, offering doctoral and master’s programs that combine academic research with policy fieldwork in China. 

As ISSCAD enters its second decade, Lin laid out an aspiration: for the institute to grow into a globally recognized center for academic innovation and knowledge exchange among developing nations. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971449/image1.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-decade-of-learning-across-borders-pkus-south-south-institute-turns-10-302760749.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Immediapress

Smartee Showcases Clinical Innovations in Mandibular Repositioning and Strengthens European Presence at EAS Congress 2026

Immediapress

StellarSpace presenta i prodotti di automazione industriale di nuova generazione all’evento di lancio nella Silicon Valley

Immediapress

StellarSpace Unveils New-Generation Industrial Automation Products at Silicon Valley Launch Event

Immediapress

/C O R R E C T I O N — Applied Intuition, Inc./

Immediapress

Permag™ Recognized by Northrop Grumman for Strengthening Defense Industrial Base Through Innovation and Collaboration

Immediapress

Royal Visit to Front Royal: Randolph-Macon Academy Shines at Block Party for King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Immediapress

Redwood Software to Showcase Agentic Orchestration Platform at SAP Sapphire

Immediapress

International Jazz Day 2026 Worldwide Celebration Concludes with Thrilling All-Star Global Concert from Chicago

Immediapress

Piramal Pharma Limited annuncia i risultati del quarto trimestre e dell’intero esercizio 2026

Immediapress

Norgine annuncia l’autorizzazione all’immissione in commercio da parte della Commissione europea per XOLREMDI ® (mavorixafor), la prima terapia autorizzata per i pazienti con sindrome...

Immediapress

Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) dichiara un portafoglio complessivo di circa 333 milioni di dollari, che comprende OpenAI, Beast Industries, oltre 11.000 ETH e più...

Immediapress

L’ESPANSIONE E LA CRESCITA DI ESTEVE IN EUROPA E NEGLI STATI UNITI NE ACCELERANO LA TRASFORMAZIONE IN AZIENDA FARMACEUTICA GLOBALE

Carica altri
Firenze
cielo sereno
24 ° C
24.9 °
21.6 °
36 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Dom
23 °
Lun
22 °
Mar
17 °
Mer
17 °
Gio
22 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (1896)ultimora (973)ImmediaPress (281)Video Adnkronos (227)sport (69)lavoro (66)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati