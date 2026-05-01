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Redwood Software to Showcase Agentic Orchestration Platform at SAP Sapphire

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

RunMyJobs by Redwood enables SAP customers to transform AI and cloud investments into real-world productivity gains across mission-critical processes 

VIENNA, Va., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Redwood Software™, the leading orchestration platform for the autonomous enterprise, today announced it will showcase its agentic orchestration capabilities at SAP Sapphire 2026. The company will demonstrate how SAP customers can maximize the return on their AI and cloud investments with the security, observability and governance that enterprises require. RunMyJobs by Redwood serves as the execution layer across hybrid cloud environments, enabling enterprises to move beyond prompts to autonomous operations. 

The showcase comes at a pivotal moment as organizations accelerate adoption of SAP technologies and offerings such as Joule, SAP Cloud ALM, SAP BTP, SAP BDC, RISE with SAP, SAP Cloud ERP and a growing ecosystem of non-SAP systems across AI, cloud and data management. While investment in AI continues to grow, many enterprises still struggle to bridge the gap between AI ambition and operational execution due to disconnected systems, complex integrations and legacy processes. Governance remains a key barrier, with over 70% of IT leaders citing concerns with the proliferation of AI agents, according to Gartner. 

“SAP customers aren’t struggling with vision — they’re struggling with execution,” said Charles Crouchman, Chief Product Officer at Redwood Software. “What’s missing isn’t more AI; it’s a way to operationalize it across complex enterprise environments and expose decades of deterministic business logic to goal-seeking intelligence. Redwood brings the control, governance and orchestration needed to run AI-driven processes reliably at scale.” 

Enterprise-grade platform for agentic execution 

RunMyJobs delivers agentic orchestration through a unified, enterprise-grade platform purpose-built to connect AI, automation and business processes: 

Accelerating SAP innovation 

As the only SAP Endorsed App for workload automation and now agentic orchestration, RunMyJobs enables faster innovation through deep alignment with SAP product teams across SAP BTP, SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC) and SAP Cloud ERP. 

New innovations in Redwood solutions that will be highlighted at SAP Sapphire include: 

Remove the tech debt from SAP transformations 

Redwood also helps customers simplify and de-risk SAP transformations while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) with: 

Experience Redwood at SAP Sapphire 2026 

See Redwood in action at Booth #421 in Orlando or #9.416 in Madrid. Explore agentic AI through live demos, discover deep SAP integrations and connect with product experts. Hear from customers like CONA and E.ON in breakout sessions. Join a roundtable with Micron and E.ON and schedule a 1:1 to learn how to de-risk your RISE with SAP journey and drive real transformation beyond lift-and-shift. Email sapphireevents@redwood.com if interested in attending the roundtable or booking a 1:1. 

About Redwood SoftwareRedwood Software is the leading orchestration platform for the autonomous enterprise, driving business transformation at the lowest total cost of ownership. Redwood empowers organizations to intelligently automate and orchestrate mission-critical business and IT processes across complex ERP, hybrid cloud, data and emerging agentic AI systems. Through its SaaS-first automation fabric—with AI embedded across the automation lifecycle—Redwood accelerates the path to autonomous operations. Backed by 30 years of experience and trusted by more than 50% of the Fortune 50, Redwood helps organizations unlock human potential to focus on innovation, growth and what’s next. 

Media Contact: 

Next PR 

redwood@nextpr.com
 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970698/Redwood_Software_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/redwood-software-to-showcase-agentic-orchestration-platform-at-sap-sapphire-302759972.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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