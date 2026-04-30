Hyland Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Document Management

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute as Hyland continues the global deployment of the Content Innovation Cloud to orchestrate the agentic enterprise

CLEVELAND, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and the pioneer of AI-driven content intelligence with the Content Innovation Cloud™ , has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Document Management. By elevating content from passive repository to an active, intelligent, and governed foundation for agentic operations, Hyland is helping organizations around the world orchestrate people, processes, and AI with confidence. Built on decades of operational ECM expertise, Hyland combines broad, integrated content capabilities with industry‑specific AI, enterprise‑grade governance, and open‑source‑driven support that provides the trusted foundation required to orchestrate AI‑driven operations at scale.

“At Hyland, we believe operational tasks and decision-making will soon be carried out by humans and agents collaborating in the context of industry-specific workflows,” said Jitesh S. Ghai, CEO of Hyland. “These agentic enterprises will require an integrated technology stack built on a trusted unstructured data foundation. Given our global market presence with over 15,000 enterprise customers, we are especially pleased to have been recognized as a Leader in this year’s report.”

Hyland’s content and workflow solutions are shaped by decades of continuous product development, delivering modern, AI-first technologies that meet the intricate needs of the world’s most complex and scalable, content‑rich operations. Capabilities include a complete, enterprise-ready foundation for intelligent content management and agentic automation that is already running in customers’ production environments.

Broad, Integrated Capabilities

Hyland delivers a unified foundation for the agentic enterprise by combining advanced content storage with AI‑powered enrichment, automation, and federation. This is enabling enterprises to activate unstructured data as trusted, actionable intelligence at scale. By pairing open‑source extensibility with industry‑specific ontologies, dictionaries, and semantic insights, organizations gain the context AI agents need to operate safely and effectively within automated business processes.

Vision Aligned to Agentic Enterprise Demands

Hyland’s strategic focus on the semantic layer, governed automation, and agentic workflows reflects where the market is headed; not toward isolated AI tools, but toward integrated platforms that orchestrate content, process, and intelligence. By embedding content-powered AI directly into enterprise workflows, Hyland enables agentic automation to move beyond insight generation to autonomous, accountable execution, grounded in trusted data and policy‑driven controls.

Industry-Specific AI, Operationalized

With decades of domain expertise across healthcare, insurance, banking, and the public sector, Hyland is applying industry‑specific knowledge and governance to content‑centric processes where accuracy, compliance, and auditability are non‑negotiable. This domain‑first approach ensures AI agents operate with the right context, constraints, and oversight; delivering outcomes that generic platforms cannot.

Federation Across the Enterprise

Through a robust federation strategy spanning OnBase, Alfresco, and third‑party repositories, Hyland enables organizations to unify and govern content across the enterprise without forced migration. This federated approach preserves existing investments while providing a consistent security, governance, and intelligence layer, which forms the backbone for scalable, agentic automation across the enterprise technology stack.

Experience Hyland’s AI-native and agentic solutions at CommunityLIVE 2026. Learn more and register at: communitylive.com.

For more on this report, and Hyland’s platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Gartner and the Magic Quadrant Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Document Management, Tim Nelms; Jed Cawthorne; Rachel O’Farrell; Marko Sillanpaa; Stephen Emmott, published April 28, 2026, IDGOO828488. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Hyland Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland’s solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland’s platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact: Jason Gerdon jason.gerdon@hyland.com



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