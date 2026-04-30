Certa Earns Top Tech and Customer Value Distinctions in Risk Management from The Hackett Group®

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SARATOGA, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Certa, an AI-powered platform for third-party risk, compliance, and monitoring, announced today it has been named a badge winner in The Hackett Group® Spring 2026 SolutionMap in the category of Risk Management. The company received recognition in both “Top Tech – Risk Management” and “Customer Value – Risk Management” in addition to being recognized as a validated provider in the rigorous industry data-driven benchmark for procurement technology.

SolutionMap is conducted by The Hackett Group’s Solution Intelligence analysts (formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team) who assess real-world capabilities and validates vendor performance through independent customer feedback.

In its Spring 2026 analysis, The Hackett Group® analysts evaluated 118 vendors across 16 source-to-pay (S2P) categories. The research examines how effectively solutions integrate across modules, suites, ERPs, and broader technology ecosystems, as well as the maturity and impact of advanced capabilities such as AI. The result is actionable intelligence that helps buyers shortlist vendors, validate claims, and reduce risk in technology selection.

“Being recognized by The Hackett Group® validates our strategy, the outcomes we are delivering for our customers and the direction the market is going,” said Emilia Meldrum-Taylor, CRO at Certa. “Legacy approaches to third-party risk can’t keep up. The future is AI-native platforms that learn, adapt, and enable teams to manage by exception and move faster with confidence.”

“The cost of a mis-buy is higher than ever, and the rise of AI marketing has made it more difficult to separate signal from noise,” said Carina Kuhl, Principal, Solution Intelligence at The Hackett Group®. “SolutionMap provides leaders with defensible insights—clear shortlists, credible comparisons, and validated capabilities—to support confident decision-making.”

As AI capabilities become standard across procurement platforms, differentiation increasingly depends on proven performance and customer outcomes. SolutionMap equips procurement leaders with the clarity needed to select best-fit solutions, while giving providers a trusted framework to demonstrate their value.

To view the full Spring 2026 SolutionMap and learn more about The Hackett Group’s procurement technology assessment methodology, visit https://solutionmap.poweredbyhackett.com/dashboard/



About CertaCerta, a Gartner® named Leader in its Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Risk Management Tools, unifies the full TPRM lifecycle – from onboarding to continuous compliance. Certa serves organizations in financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and other regulated industries across N. America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.certa.ai



Contact:https://www.certa.ai/#contact-form



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