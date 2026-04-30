15.7 C
Firenze
giovedì 30 Aprile 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Reach Showcases Full-Stack Product Portfolio for AI Vehicle Intelligent Evolution at Auto China 2026

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

BEIJING, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At Auto China 2026, Reach officially unveiled its full-stack product portfolio designed to accelerate the intelligent evolution of AI vehicles. Industry leaders and experts, along with executives and representatives from Honda, Toyota, FAW, Geely, GAC, Dongfeng Voyah, FAW Jiefang, BMW, Volkswagen CARIAD, Chery, Nissan, Mazda, Hitachi Astemo, Bosch, UAES, ZTE Microelectronics and other global OEMs and industry partners, visited the booth for in-depth discussions on the future of AI-powered mobility and intelligent vehicle evolution. 

At the show, Reach demonstrated how AI vehicles are moving from “responding to commands” to “understanding intent and proactively serving users.” Human-vehicle interaction is evolving from isolated smart functions to integrated intelligent experiences, creating a new vision for future mobility. 

Supporting this transformation is Reach’s full-stack portfolio covering five key areas: AI Vehicle Neural Foundation, Emotional Cognition, Intelligent Driving Brain, Vehicle-Cloud Computational Brain, and Energy Heart. 

At the core is NeuSAR OS, the digital foundation for AI vehicles. Backed by over 10 million production deployments, it provides secure, reliable, and scalable support for AI applications, enabling unified management of vehicle-wide capabilities, cross-domain resources, and AI Agents while improving development efficiency by 30%–50%. 

Cloud OS introduces a vehicle-cloud collaborative computing architecture that allows flexible scheduling between onboard small models and cloud-based large models, reducing hardware dependency and optimizing computing costs. 

For intelligent driving, Reach’s full-stack AI solution and fifth-generation architecture NeuAUTO support faster mass production across passenger and commercial vehicles through unified software architecture and end-to-end AI models. 

Reach AI Data-driven EV power system enables proactive battery health management and energy optimization. It also introduced AI-powered automated testing systems to improve testing efficiency and coverage. 

Reach also launched its lifecycle-wide AI Agent solution, built on a full-domain data platform and intelligent systems for planning, after-sales, and operations, it supports product planning, price forecasting, safety monitoring, and customer operations across the full vehicle lifecycle. 

As AI vehicles evolve toward full-system intelligence, system-level capability building and ecosystem collaboration are becoming the key to competitiveness. Reach is collaborating with global OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and semiconductor partners to accelerate large-scale industrial deployment. 

Looking ahead, Reach continues advancing its full-stack portfolio through stronger innovation and deeper ecosystem collaboration, enabling vehicles evolve into true intelligent agents and delivering smarter, safer, and more trusted mobility experiences worldwide. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969989/185.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reach-showcases-full-stack-product-portfolio-for-ai-vehicle-intelligent-evolution-at-auto-china-2026-302758583.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Immediapress

SWI Capital Holding Ltd. presents its results for 2025, a pivotal year marked by acceleration of AI and digital infrastructure strategy and integration of...

Immediapress

AESC Earns CDP Climate Change A- Rating, Highest Among Global Battery Manufacturers in 2025

Immediapress

Inprimepay accelera in Europa: zero fee di ingresso e app multilingua per conquistare Svizzera, Austria e Germania

Immediapress

Demetra acquisisce Maxxspine Innovative GmbH, azienda leader da oltre vent’anni nelle soluzioni all’avanguardia per la colonna vertebrale, rafforzando ulteriormente la propria posizione di punto...

Immediapress

Demetra acquires Maxxspine Innovative GmbH, a company that has been a leader in advanced spinal solutions for over twenty years, further strengthening its position...

Immediapress

Films on Textile Waste and Circularity as part of the “Fashion Redressed” Series

Immediapress

New Survey from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Finds AI Adoption Remains High, Yet Value May Lag Without Modernization and Workflow Integration

Immediapress

PB Master Program Debuts: Xtep’s New Global Support Platform for Marathon Runners

Immediapress

Beijing Launches ‘GO BEIJING’ for One-Stop Services for Inbound Visitors

Immediapress

Leading the AI Wave: E&R Brings Next-Gen Laser and Plasma Tech to SEMICON SEA 2026

Immediapress

DJI Agriculture rivela che l’adozione globale dei droni agricoli riduce le emissioni di carbonio di 51 Mt e fa risparmiare 410 Mt di acqua...

Immediapress

DAHON Debuts LUNDEN GR at Eurobike 2026 – 20-Inch Tri-Fold Bike Redefining Urban Mobility

Carica altri
Firenze
nubi sparse
15.7 ° C
16.8 °
14.4 °
50 %
3.6kmh
40 %
Gio
15 °
Ven
20 °
Sab
25 °
Dom
24 °
Lun
21 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (1913)ultimora (919)ImmediaPress (301)Video Adnkronos (259)Tecnologia (69)sport (66)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati