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Demetra acquires Maxxspine Innovative GmbH, a company that has been a leader in advanced spinal solutions for over twenty years, further strengthening its position as a benchmark in spine surgery

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

MILAN, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Demetra, an innovative and independent international medical company leader providing bone cements, spacers and biomaterials for orthopedic, spine and neuro applications and orthopedic infection control, announces the successful completion of the acquisition of Maxxspine Innovative GmbH, a German-based company specialized in advanced spinal surgery solutions. The transaction further strengthens Demetra’s position as a benchmark international group in spine surgery. 

 

The acquisition has been completed by Osartis GmbH, a Demetra Group company, which has acquired 100% ownership and full control of Maxxspine Innovative GmbH, effective as of today. 

Founded in Germany and established in 2010, Maxxspine is recognized for the development and distribution of cutting–edge medical devices for spinal surgery, with a strong presence in the German market and growing international footprint. Through this acquisition, Demetra significantly expands its spine portfolio and reinforces its proximity to surgeons and healthcare professionals in key European markets and beyond. 

For over 40 years, Demetra has been a trusted partner to healthcare professionals worldwide, improving the lives of more than three million patients through advanced solutions in infection control, prosthesis fixation, orthobiologics and minimally invasive surgery. Operating through successfully established companies such as Tecres, Osartis and OsteoRemedies, Demetra continues to invest in innovation, people and long–term sustainable growth. 

Following the completion of the transaction, Osartis will take global responsibility for Maxxspine’s activities and will work closely with the existing management and teams over the coming months to ensure a smooth integration and continuity for customers and partners. 

Volker Ludwig, CEO of Maxxspine Innovation, stated: “Becoming part of a strong and ambitious international group like Demetra provides the ideal platform to further develop what I have built over the years. This step makes me proud of our journey so far and confident in the results we can achieve together, with Maxxspine’s values of trust and professionalism fully respected and carried forward”. 

After more than 20 years of delivering innovative, user-specific solutions in the spine business, we are now taking the next strategic step. 

Through our integration into the Demetra Group, we significantly expand our capabilities, reach, and overall strength. This positions us to be recognized by both customers and suppliers as a reliable and forward-looking partner for the future. With Demetra at our side, we are unlocking new opportunities—particularly in the field of kyphoplasty. Together, we are well equipped to keep pace with global leaders and to further strengthen our position in this dynamic market. 

Positioning for growth in the EU and beyond 

“The acquisition of Maxxspine is fully aligned with Demetra’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the key European spine surgery markets. By integrating highly specialised companies like Maxxspine, we further enhance our ability to stay close to surgeons and patients, delivering innovative solutions and reinforcing our role as a trusted international partner in spine care” commented Michele Perrino, CEO of Demetra. 

About Demetra. 

Demetra is an independent global healthcare group specialized in the development of PJI treatment solutions and minimally invasive surgical solutions. With a presence in over 100 countries and a growing portfolio of patented technologies, Demetra is committed to advancing patient care by investing in people, research, and sustainable innovation. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742564/5943698/Demetra_Logo.jpg
 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/demetra-acquires-maxxspine-innovative-gmbh-a-company-that-has-been-a-leader-in-advanced-spinal-solutions-for-over-twenty-years-further-strengthening-its-position-as-a-benchmark-in-spine-surgery-302756391.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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