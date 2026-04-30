PB Master Program Debuts: Xtep’s New Global Support Platform for Marathon Runners

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

BERGEN, Norway, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Xtep, a leading global performance running brand, officially unveiled PB Master – a new flagship initiative under the X‑RUN Program – with a high‑energy debut at the 2026 Bergen City Marathon. The launch immediately struck a chord with local runners, drawing strong turnout and active participation.

On race day, Tage Morken Augustson, wearing Xtep racing gear, took the championship with a time of 2:34:06. Runners wearing Xtep’s flagship running shoes praised the shoes’ outstanding propulsion and stability over the full marathon distance.

About PB Master Program

PB Master is a dedicated runner support program created by X‑RUN for marathoners worldwide. Centered on runner passion and competitive performance needs, the program provides free racing shoes and technical apparel. It also offers cash rewards for runners who achieve new personal bests (PBs), inspiring everyday committed runners to experience Xtep’s professional performance products.

As part of the X‑RUN Program ecosystem, PB Master joins the Global Elite Program, 10KM Time Trial, and X‑Run Camp to offer runners more platforms to challenge limits and build strength on the road.

After its successful launch in Bergen, PB Master will expand to more than 16 marathons across Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia & CIS, Europe, and the Middle East. Runners may follow Xtep’s official Instagram @xtepofficial for race schedules, registration, and latest updates.

How to Join PB Master

Program Benefits

Notes: Sizes are subject to availability. Team registration QR codes will be released two months prior to each race.

For inquiries, contact: jingyi.wu@xtep.com.cn

Xtep Performance Running Footwear

Backing PB Master is Xtep’s high‑performance Champion Edition running shoe series, engineered for all paces and levels:

Upcoming Global Stops

Following Bergen, PB Master will continue its tour in key markets:

Runners worldwide are invited to join Xtep PB Master, chase new personal bests, and run farther, faster, and stronger.

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