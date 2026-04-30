15.7 C
Firenze
giovedì 30 Aprile 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Leading the AI Wave: E&R Brings Next-Gen Laser and Plasma Tech to SEMICON SEA 2026

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

KAOHSIUNG, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — E&R Engineering (8027.TW) will showcase advanced laser and plasma solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 next week. Targeting critical demands in AI, CPO, and next-generation manufacturing, E&R is partnering with Horng Terng Automation (HTA) and Group Up Industrial (GP) to deliver a fully integrated turnkey solution: 

E&R’s 2026 Technology Highlights: 

Laser and Plasma Advanced Packaging 

Automation Integration Service (AIS) 

Leveraging 30+ years of experience, E&R delivers custom automation meeting complex CIM and factory requirements. By integrating multi-vendor process modules into a unified, high-efficiency system through simulation-driven modeling, we provide a unified UI and a single service window. Our dedicated R&D and sales teams ensure direct engagement and responsive technical support for every project. 

FOPLP – Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (700 × 700 mm) 

E&R’s total solution supports large panel processes including laser marking, laser cutting, laser descum, plasma cleaning, and post-drill de-smear, with a remarkable warpage control up to 16 mm. The process is further enhanced with laser debonding and plasma dry etching solutions for separation of glass carrier and panel. 

Join us at SEMICON SEA 2026 to see how E&R, HTA, and Group Up are driving the future of semiconductor manufacturing — with more precise, efficient, and integrated solutions. 

Booth Information 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969926/image.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-the-ai-wave-er-brings-next-gen-laser-and-plasma-tech-to-semicon-sea-2026-302758460.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Carica altri
Firenze
nubi sparse
15.7 ° C
16.8 °
14.4 °
50 %
3.6kmh
40 %
Gio
15 °
Ven
20 °
Sab
25 °
Dom
24 °
Lun
21 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (1896)ultimora (913)ImmediaPress (295)Video Adnkronos (255)Tecnologia (69)sport (66)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati