Leading the AI Wave: E&R Brings Next-Gen Laser and Plasma Tech to SEMICON SEA 2026

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

KAOHSIUNG, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — E&R Engineering (8027.TW) will showcase advanced laser and plasma solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 next week. Targeting critical demands in AI, CPO, and next-generation manufacturing, E&R is partnering with Horng Terng Automation (HTA) and Group Up Industrial (GP) to deliver a fully integrated turnkey solution:

E&R’s 2026 Technology Highlights:

Laser and Plasma Advanced Packaging

Automation Integration Service (AIS)

Leveraging 30+ years of experience, E&R delivers custom automation meeting complex CIM and factory requirements. By integrating multi-vendor process modules into a unified, high-efficiency system through simulation-driven modeling, we provide a unified UI and a single service window. Our dedicated R&D and sales teams ensure direct engagement and responsive technical support for every project.

FOPLP – Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (700 × 700 mm)

E&R’s total solution supports large panel processes including laser marking, laser cutting, laser descum, plasma cleaning, and post-drill de-smear, with a remarkable warpage control up to 16 mm. The process is further enhanced with laser debonding and plasma dry etching solutions for separation of glass carrier and panel.

Join us at SEMICON SEA 2026 to see how E&R, HTA, and Group Up are driving the future of semiconductor manufacturing — with more precise, efficient, and integrated solutions.

Booth Information

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