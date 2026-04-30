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Hisense Elevates Fashion and Culture with Iconic Campaign in Celebration of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Theaters May 1

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

QINGDAO, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading brand in TV displays, redefines the intersection of innovation and aesthetics through a landmark collaboration with 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theaters May 1st. This campaign brings Hisense’s pioneering RGB MiniLED display technology into the heart of the fashion and cultural world, marking a new step in expanding the role of advanced displays. 

This strategic collaboration came to life at The Devil Wears Prada 2 World Premiere, where Hisense RGB TVs were integrated into a high‑profile global red‑carpet setting defined by visual storytelling and global cultural attention. This premiere activation demonstrates how next-generation display technology is becoming essential in spaces where visual expression, fashion, and cinematic design are paramount. 

At the core of this campaign is Hisense’s latest RGB MiniLED evolution, which not only enhances color accuracy, brightness precision, and contrast depth, but also enables displays to meet the demands of more visually sophisticated, design-conscious spaces. 

As screens become part of broader aesthetic experiences, Hisense is positioning its TVs as more than entertainment devices—transforming them into design-forward elements within contemporary culture. Hisense TV screens are featured within the new film, inside the iconic Runway offices, reinforcing the brand’s presence within one of the most recognizable spaces in fashion and cinema. The move into fashion and cultural contexts reflects a wider shift in how display technology is perceived and applied. 

Alongside this, Hisense continues to accelerate the rollout of its latest product lineup, including the new UR9 series, designed to bring flagship-level picture performance to a broader audience. By extending RGB MiniLED into fashion and cultural arenas, Hisense is redefining the role of television—bridging technology, design, and modern lifestyle in new and unexpected ways. 

About Hisense 

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide. 

About The Devil Wears Prada 2 

Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in 20th Century Studios’ “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation. The film is directed by David Frankel, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and Aline Brosh McKenna. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966373/Hisense_DWP2.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-elevates-fashion-and-culture-with-iconic-campaign-in-celebration-of-the-devil-wears-prada-2-in-theaters-may-1-302755619.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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