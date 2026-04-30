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/C O R R E C T I O N — ieGeek/

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

In the news release, ieGeek Introduces AOV Technology for Wire-Free Security Cameras, Enabling 24/7 Smart Recording Without Hardwiring, issued 24-Apr-2026 by ieGeek over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, first sentence, should read “ieGeek’s AOV (Always-on Video) technology enables wire-free security cameras to achieve 24/7 smart recording. Compared to traditional wireless PIR cameras, it reduces wake-up delays, ensuring that key moments are captured without missing critical events.” rather than “ieGeek’s AOV（Always-on video） technology enables wire-free security cameras to achieve 24/7 smart recording without the wake-up delays and missed events associated with traditional PIR-based systems.” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:  

LONDON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ieGeek’s AOV（Always-on video） technology enables wire-free security cameras to achieve 24/7 smart recording. Compared to traditional wireless PIR cameras, it reduces wake-up delays, ensuring that key moments are captured without missing critical events. The ieGeek S7 brings this capability together with high-capacity battery life, AI-powered human tracking, and extended detection range.  

AOV Technology Expands Capabilities of Wire-Free Cameras 

Home security setups have traditionally required users to choose between two approaches: 

ieGeek’s AOV technology bridges this gap, delivering the non-stop recording of a wired camera while maintaining the mount-anywhere convenience of a battery-powered design. 

How AOV Works 

The ieGeek S7 maintains continuous awareness with a low-frame-rate mode—by default, capturing one frame every two seconds to reduce redundant footage by roughly 90%, preserving battery life and storage. When human movement is detected, it switches to a stream of up to 25fps within 50 milliseconds. 

AI-Powered Human Auto-Tracking 

The ieGeek S7 features an advanced AI human detection algorithm. Once human movement is detected, the auto-tracking function activates immediately. With 355° pan and 120° tilt, the camera automatically follows the target’s movements—so you never have to adjust the lens manually again. 

Extended Detection Range 

Typical PIR sensors detect heat signatures up to about 10 meters, with accuracy limited by distance and ambient temperature. 

The S7’s AOV visual sensor uses AI-powered image recognition to clearly detect people and vehicles up to 30 meters, while using image algorithms to filter out irrelevant motion—effectively reducing false alarms. 

Extended Battery Life 

The ieGeek S7 is equipped with a 9000mAh high-capacity battery and can be paired with a solar panel for continuous power. The combination of AOV’s low-power architecture and high-capacity battery significantly extends runtime between charges. 

Redefining What a Wire-Free Camera Can Deliver 

“We set out to eliminate the recording reliability concerns that have long been a trade-off in wire-free cameras,” said Product Director at ieGeek. “With AOV technology and a focus on battery life and detection performance, we believe continuous protection and wireless flexibility are no longer mutually exclusive.” 

The ieGeek S7 is available to buy now at Amazon. 

Amazon UK
 

Amazon IT
 

Amazon DE
 

Amazon ES
 

Amazon FR
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963969/image1.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iegeek-introduces-aov-technology-for-wire-free-security-cameras-enabling-247-smart-recording-without-hardwiring-302751548.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

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