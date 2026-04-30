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Flor de Caña consolidates itself as the Official Rum of the Mutua Madrid Open 2026

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

The prestigious rum brand joins for the third consecutive year as the Official Rum of this major sporting event 

MADRID, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Flor de Caña, the premium rum brand certified Carbon Neutral and globally recognized for its commitment to sustainability, once again joins the Mutua Madrid Open as the Official Rum, offering unique experiences and exquisite cocktails to spectators at this world-class event, one of the most prestigious on the international circuit. 

In this iconic setting, where tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Świątek and Coco Gauff shine, Flor de Caña will be present across the general, VIP and Damn areas, showcasing its portfolio of aged rums and the “Flor Ginger,” the official cocktail of the Mutua Madrid Open. 

Additionally, Flor de Caña will feature the special appearance of football legend Luis Figo, who, as a brand friend at the event, will invite fans to discover the richness of our rums and enjoy the tournament with the style and distinction that only an icon of his stature and Flor de Caña can offer. 

This partnership represents the perfect harmony between two global icons that share values of excellence, tradition and international reach. Just as the world’s top tennis players stand out for their precision and discipline, Flor de Caña is distinguished by its natural aging process and its commitment to sustainability, offering a rum of exceptional quality for those seeking authentic experiences. 

With this participation, Flor de Caña continues to strengthen its presence on the world’s most relevant stages, inviting fans to experience the Mutua Madrid Open like never before: with elegance, character and unmistakable style. 

About Flor de Caña Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand that is Carbon Neutral certified and sustainably made, from field to bottle. From an 1890 family estate, it’s distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, the brand has received distinctions such as “World’s Most Sustainable Rum Brand” (USA), “Ethical Award” (UK) and “Sustainable Spirits Producer” (France). www.flordecana.com
 

Media Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com
 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969081/Luis_Figo_Mutua_Madrid_Open.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flor-de-cana-consolidates-itself-as-the-official-rum-of-the-mutua-madrid-open-2026-302758059.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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