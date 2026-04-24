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For Family, Towards a Better Future! CHERY’s New Value Proposition Makes Global Debut at AutoChina2026

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

BEIJING, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On April 24, at the AutoChina2026, the world-famous automotive exhibition that draws global industry attention, CHERY officially launched its brand-new “For Family” value proposition to the global automotive industry and consumers. And at the same time, it announced its clear strategic vision of serving 10 million global families by the year 2030, completing its key strategic upgrade from a renowned “Global Brand” to a responsible “Global Citizen”. 

Jeff ZHANG, CEO of CHERY Brand, shared his thoughts at the event and stated: “For Family is not just a slogan; it is a promise that we safeguard the peace of mind and joy on every journey, through trusted quality and thoughtful technology.” This sincere declaration has become the most warm and touching brand expression of this year’s auto show, winning praise from on-site attendees. 

After 23 years of persistent efforts and deep cultivation in the global automotive market, CHERY’s business footprint has covered more than 120 countries and regions around the world, serving over 4.5 million global families with high-quality products and services. On average, one family around the world chooses our products every single minute, showing the trust users have in our brand. To better serve these families, we have built a comprehensive global network, including 8 R&D centers, 36 production bases, more than 2,000 dealers, and over 1,800 service centers, practicing the localized development philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere”, to achieve mutual benefit, symbiosis and co-prosperity with local communities. 

The “For Family” proposition takes the three equalities of Uncompromising Safety. Now for Everyone, Space Equality, and Technology Equality as its pillars, bringing high-quality, accessible mobility solutions to global families. The TIGGO V, which debuted at this auto show, is exactly the concrete implementation of this proposition. From the official launch of the CHERY FAMILY CARE service brand one year ago to the release of the new “For Family” value proposition today, CHERY, with its powerful full-system capabilities, is moving towards a better new future together with hundreds of millions of families around the world. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965209/1.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/for-family-towards-a-better-future-cherys-new-value-proposition-makes-global-debut-at-autochina2026-302752986.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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