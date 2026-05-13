PagBank reports recurring net income of R$ 575 million in 1Q26, driven by revenue growth and efficiency gains

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Digital banking platform surpasses R$ 42 billion in deposits and R$ 5 billion in loan portfolio, supported by the expansion of its banking platform and operating leverage during the period

SÃO PAULO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PagBank (NYSE: PAGS), one of Brazil’s largest digital banking platforms and a specialist in serving Brazilian entrepreneurs, announces its results for the first quarter of 2026 (1Q26).

During the quarter, recurring net income totaled R$ 575 million, up 4% year over year.

“We started the year with consistent results, even amid a more challenging macroeconomic environment, reinforcing the strength of our strategy and execution discipline. The period was marked by revenue expansion, the continued advancement of our banking platform, as well as efficiency gains and operating leverage,” says Gustavo Sechin, CFO of PagBank.

Net revenue reached R$ 3.3 billion in the quarter, representing 6% growth compared to the same period last year, mainly driven by accelerated growth in the banking platform.

The highlight remained the strong growth in banking revenue, which expanded by 41% year over year. As a result, ROAE increased to 15.8%, up 80 basis points from the previous year, reinforcing the Company’s improving profitability profile.

Deposits totaled R$42 billion, an increase of 23% year over year, reflecting customer confidence and the strength of the Company’s capital structure, which is also supported by AAA ratings from the three largest global credit rating agencies. The loan portfolio reached R$ 5 billion, expanding 36% year over year, with highlights including working capital loans, which grew 191% year over year, as well as credit cards and payroll loans.

PagBank ended the quarter with 34 million customers, up 6% year over year, and a base of 6.3 million merchants and entrepreneurs. As a result, cash-in volume — which includes inflows into our PagBank accounts— totaled R$ 81 billion during the period, an increase of 11% year over year.

“We are a fully integrated banking platform specializing in Brazilian entrepreneurs. We continue to invest in products and services that help our customers thrive through their businesses. Our growth journey will continue to be driven by the simplicity, solidity, and innovation of one of the country’s largest financial institutions,” says Carlos Maud, CEO of PagBank.

Focused on small- and medium-sized entrepreneurs, PagBank continues to offer a comprehensive, unique platform that integrates payments, banking services, and credit solutions. Aligned with its purpose of simplifying the financial lives of people and businesses, the Company operates through an integrated digital ecosystem that supports financial management with greater efficiency, security, digitalization, and access to financial solutions.

To access PagBank’s 1Q26 financial statements, click here.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s expectations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “should,” “may,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views of the company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. They are based on numerous assumptions and factors, including economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operational factors. Any change in these assumptions or factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s current expectations.

About PagBank

PagBank promotes innovative solutions in financial services and payment methods, automating the process of buying, selling, and transferring to promote the business of any person or company simply and securely. PagBank, a company of the UOL Group – Brazil’s leading internet company – acts as an issuer and acquirer, offering digital accounts and complete solutions for online and in-person payments (via mobile and POS devices). PagBank also offers a wide variety of payment methods, including credit and prepaid cards, bank transfers, boleto payments, and account balances, among others. The institution’s solidity is recognized with top-rated certifications (AAA / triple A) awarded by three leading global evaluators, attesting to one of the highest levels of reliability in the market — a differentiating factor that reinforces its security, robust governance, and consistent ability to meet financial obligations. PagBank (PagSeguro Internet Instituição de Pagamento S.A.) is regulated by the Central Bank of Brazil as a payment institution, issuer of electronic money, issuer of post-paid instruments, and acquirer, with partnerships with the leading card brands. Its parent company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd., is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: PAGS) and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The distribution of mutual funds is carried out by BancoSeguro S.A., which is authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil and the Securities and Exchange Commission, and is affiliated with ANBIMA.

PRESS CONTACTS XCOM by Atrevia – PagBank’s communications agency: pagbank@xcombyatrevia.com

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