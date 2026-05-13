AndzonBio2, the ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute at the University of Cambridge and Cambridge Enterprise Announce a Collaboration to Develop First-in-Class Therapeutics for Neuroinflammation

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AndzonBio2 today announced the signature of agreements with the ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute (ADDI) at the University of Cambridge and Cambridge Enterprise to advance a new class of therapeutics targeting neuroinflammation, a central driver of multiple neurodegenerative and neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis and other CNS disorders.

Neurological and neurodegenerative disorders affect over 3 billion people worldwide, and effective disease-modifying treatments remain limited. Increasing scientific evidence highlights neuroinflammation as a key biological driver of disease progression, making it an important emerging target for therapeutic innovation.

Under the agreement, the parties will combine AndzonBio2’s expertise in early drug development and translational strategy with Cambridge’s world-leading neuroscience capabilities and ADDI’s drug discovery platform. Together, they aim to progress a novel, first-in-class therapeutic program designed to modulate key pathways involved in neuroinflammatory processes. The program is based on cutting-edge biology and represents an emerging area of significant scientific and commercial interest.

Loic Lhuillier, CEO of AndzonBio2 said: “We are thrilled to enter this collaboration with the ADDI at Cambridge. Neuroinflammation is at the core of many severe brain diseases and new therapeutic solutions are urgently needed. By combining our complementary strengths, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate the development of a highly innovative therapeutic approach with the potential to change the treatment landscape for patients.”

Cambridge Enterprise grants AndzonBio2 an exclusive option to license the resulting intellectual property from the collaboration and advance the program through preclinical and clinical development. The partnership is structured to efficiently integrate academic discovery with industry-grade drug development, enabling rapid progress toward candidate nomination and future clinical testing.

Professor John Skidmore, Chief Scientific Officer of the ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute at the University of Cambridge, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with AndzonBio2 on this promising project. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to translating cutting-edge neuroscience into impactful therapies. AndzonBio2 brings a focused expertise in neuroinflammation and drug development that will be instrumental in driving this promising programme forward.”

The agreement reinforces Cambridge’s and ADDI’s mission to catalyse innovation in neuroscience through partnerships with organisations capable of translating discoveries into real-world therapeutic opportunities.

About AndzonBio2

AndzonBio2 is a neuroscience company with a creative model structured to efficiently turn breakthrough science into therapeutic solutions that target the underpinning causes of neurological disease. The company has a strategic focus on neuroinflammation which is increasingly recognized as critically involved in multiple brain disorders. The company searches, evaluates and integrates the most promising European projects to build and advance a leading portfolio of balanced risk/reward assets in neurology.

For more information: www.andzonbio2.com



About Cambridge Enterprise

Cambridge Enterprise connects, empowers and enables the transformation of Cambridge research into global impact. As the innovation arm of the University of Cambridge, we support the translation of Cambridge research to create globally-leading economic and social impact. From idea development to investment, we provide the diverse support needed by researchers, innovators and talented teams tackling the challenges facing the world today.

For more information: www.enterprise.cam.ac.uk



About the ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute

Funded by Alzheimer’s Research UK and the ALBORADA Trust, The ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute is developing the next generation of treatments for the diseases that cause dementia.

The ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute (ADDI) at the University of Cambridge bridges the gap between the deep disease understanding of academia and the drug development capabilities within the pharmaceutical/biotechnology industry and clinical centres of excellence. The ADDI is part of a wider Drug Discovery Alliance, funded by the charity Alzheimer’s Research UK and launched in 2014.

For more information, please contact:

Loic Lhuillier, PhDCo-founder and Chief Executive OfficerE – loic@andzonbio2.com



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