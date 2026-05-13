BLUETTI Launches Smart Integrated Balcony Solar Solutions in Paris

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

PARIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On May 12, 2026, BLUETTI unveiled Balco Series – Balco 260, Balco 500, and Balco Transfer Hub at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, forming a balcony ecosystem characterized by “Simple, Smart, Savings”.

Simple Installation, Plug-and-Play

Balco 260 and Balco 500 integrate MPPT controllers, micro-inverters, batteries, and safety modules into a streamlined unit. Coupled with BLUETTI’s magnetic Smart S Meter, the system enables streamlined plug-and-play installation.

Wireless Interconnected IoT System

With the BLUETTI Space, up to six Balco series units can be connected wirelessly and automatically via Wi-Fi. Balco 260 supports connection of up to five BC 260 expansion batteries enabling up to 15kWh of total storage.

Smarter Energy, Greater Savings

AI-driven energy management system (AI-EMS) syncs real-time electricity prices, PV generation forecasts, and cloud-based data to intelligently generate optimized energy control strategies. Balco series works smoothly with BLUETTI’s Meter and external platforms such as Shelly, Everhome, and smart home systems including Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Home Assistant. Balco series has 96.11% efficiency, and the standby power consumption is only 4.5W. With AI-EMS, smart meter integration and smart home integration, users generate their own electricity to reduce reliance on the grid.

Serving High Self-consumption Demand

By connecting up to three units in parallel to a home distribution panel, Balco 500 can achieve up to 11 kW of output and 15 kWh of capacity for whole-home backup power. On the PV side, Balco 260 supports up to four MPPT channels with a total input of 2,400W. Balco 500 features a high-voltage MPPT design (70V–470V) capable of absorbing 4,300W of solar power.

Unlocking Value from Existing Devices

Balco Transfer Hub grid-tied controller helps users to turn their portable power stations (including all BLUETTI and other third-party products) into a grid-connected balcony PV system. By connecting the energy storage system directly to the household electrical circuit via a standard socket, Balco Transfer Hub delivers up to 800W of grid-compliant output.

About BLUETTI

Since 2013, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup for power outages. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 120+ countries.

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