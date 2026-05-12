VAPORESSO Unveils XROS 6: Redefining MTL Efficiency with Industry-First 60-Second Smart Prime Technology

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — VAPORESSO, a global leader in vaping technology, officially announces the launch of its newest flagship, the XROS 6. This addition to the popular XROS series introduces a suite of “Instant Response” technologies. These features eliminate common delays and set a new standard for efficiency in the Mouth-to-Lung (MTL) category.

The XROS 6 was built for a fast lifestyle where every second counts. One major update is the Smart Prime technology, which ensures the coil is fully saturated and ready for use in just 60 seconds. This means you can start vaping almost as soon as you finish filling a new pod. Efficiency also extends to the power system. Using 3A Quick Charge, the device hits 50% battery in 10 minutes. The large 1800mAh battery keeps the device running for up to four days. Together, these features offer a reliable experience for travelers and daily vapers who want to stop worrying about their next charge. Whether you are on a long weekend trip or a busy work week, the XROS 6 ensures your device stays powered.

VAPORESSO also re-engineered how air moves through the device. The new Venturi Airflow System is based on the physical principle that fluid pressure drops and velocity increases as it passes through a constricted section of a pipe. By shaping the internal airway like a funnel, the XROS 6 accelerates the air as it hits the coil. This prevents air turbulence and creates a more stable, laminar flow. In practice, this technical design reduces the “whistling” noise often heard in smaller devices, making the draw 30% smoother and much quieter. This is ideal for discreet use in public spaces or quiet office environments. Because the air moves faster and more evenly, it also carries flavor molecules more effectively, resulting in a 20% increase in taste quality.

In addition, the COREX 3.0 heating platform supports this consistent output. By using aerospace-grade cotton and a honeycomb mesh, the device heats evenly and preserves the liquid’s original aroma. The SSS Leak-Resistant Tech 2.0 uses better seals and a thermal design to prevent leaks, a crucial upgrade for users who carry their devices in pockets or bags.

While the XROS 6 offers advanced tech, it remains very easy to use. The interface allows for exact power control with the 0.4Ω pod. When paired with other pods in the XROS family, the system offers three intelligent power presets. A side-mounted airflow slider enables users to switch from a tight, traditional MTL draw to a looser, restricted DTL feel with a single motion.

As a major upgrade to the XROS lineage, the XROS 6 achieves a comprehensive leap in performance, moving from basic functional efficiency to a high-quality sensory experience. By maintaining full compatibility with the entire XROS pod series, the device successfully balances bold innovation with everyday practicality. It offers users a premium, anxiety-free experience defined by high freedom and quality, reinforcing VAPORESSO’s commitment to setting consistent quality standards across the MTL category.

About VAPORESSOFounded in 2015, VAPORESSO was founded on the belief that each action is an endeavor to achieve excellency. Our unwavering commitment to surpassing the ordinary has propelled us to become the leading vaping brand globally in the near future. We embody a vision where our technology and values merge, crafting a better, cleaner, and more enjoyable life for all.

For more information, visit VAPORESSO.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976682/XROS_6_KV.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-unveils-xros-6-redefining-mtl-efficiency-with-industry-first-60-second-smart-prime-technology-302768094.html



Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

—

immediapress/pr-newswire