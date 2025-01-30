VARTA Automotive Secures First Heavy Duty Connected Services Customer

(Adnkronos) – New product reduces idling in commercial vehicles HANOVER, Germany, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Clarios, a global leader in advanced battery technologies, announces the development of a new solution that aims at reducing idle times in heavy-duty vehicles. Varta, the leading brand of Clarios in EMEA, has entered its first commercial agreement with a European Fleet Operator for this product. The solution is developed to minimize unnecessary engine idling, providing both economic benefits and a significant reduction in CO₂ emissions.

This solution is part of Clarios Connected Services which was first introduced at the IAA Transportation event in Hanover, Germany, in September 2024 and subsequently piloted in collaboration with a commercial fleet customer in Europe. The pilot program demonstrated the solution’s effectiveness in reducing idle times. Based on these positive results, the solution is now being rolled out to additional vehicles within the customer’s fleet. “This milestone underscores the demand for innovative solutions that reduce costs and contribute to sustainability,” said Theres Gosztonyi, Vice President Aftermarket EMEA at Clarios. “The solution not only offers fuel cost savings but also significantly reduces emissions – a true win for our customers and the environment.” Real Savings and Environmental Impact By reducing idle times, the solution significantly decreases fuel consumption. Data from the pilot project indicates savings of up to €1,300 per vehicle annually and a reduction in CO₂ emissions by approximately 2,500 kg per vehicle per year. These savings not only support customers’ environmental goals and reduce operational costs but also emphasize the importance of monitoring Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for truck operators. The solution offers a significant positive lever for optimizing fleet running costs. Customer-Centric Solution through Continuous Improvement The success of this solution stems from seamless collaboration across Clarios, including contributions from colleagues in Glendale, USA and Hanover, Germany supported by regular input from our truck fleet customers. “This achievement showcases the power of working as one united team within Clarios,” said Christina Yarnold, Director of Product Management, Connected Services, at Clarios. “By leveraging the expertise of our colleagues in the research and development in Glendale and Hanover, working closely with the aftermarket team, and engaging directly with our customer, we’ve been able to rapidly develop and refine a solution that exceeds expectations. Together, we’re delivering technology that solves real-world problems, enhances driver experience, and contributes to a more sustainable future.” The solution has been continuously refined to meet customer needs, including algorithm adjustments to better account for energy influences from solar panels and hydraulic systems. It is also designed to maximize the benefits of heavy duty Clarios AGM batteries marketed by VARTA in EMEA. AGM stands for Absorbent Glass Mat, which is a type of advanced lead-acid battery. These batteries are known for their durability, high performance, and ability to handle deep discharges, making them ideal for heavy-duty applications Intelligent Data Analytics for Greater Efficiency and Driver Comfort The new solution provides fleet operators with real-time insights on battery and vehicle performance, helping enhance driver comfort and support efficient energy management. For heavy-duty vehicles with sleeper cabs, this reliable monitoring is crucial to ensure comfort and safety without unexpected battery depletion. Looking Ahead With its innovative Connected Services offerings and multi-battery systems, Clarios remains at the forefront of the commercial vehicle industry. This platform enables fleet operators to future-proof their vehicle energy supply through advanced algorithms and real-time analytics, contributing to the digital transformation of the industry. Clarios anticipates the new idle reduction solution will be widely available in EMEA under the VARTA brand in 2025. About Clarios Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573556/5143036/Clarios_Logo.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609664/Picture2LARGER_Clarios.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/varta-automotive-secures-first-heavy-duty-connected-services-customer-302364403.html



—immediapresswebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)