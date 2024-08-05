100 million to the West African Development Bank (BOAD):The Italian Climate Fund subscribes the first ever hybrid bond for climate change mitigation issued by a multilateral bank

(Adnkronos) –

The funds will be used to build and rehabilitate infrastructure for the production of electricity from renewable sources

ROME, ITALY – EQS Newswire – 5 August 2024-The funds will be used to finance projects in the renewable energy sector aimed at mitigating climate change;The initiatives will be targeting the eight West African countries that hold equity in BOAD(www.BOAD.org): Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Mali, and Guinea-Bissau. A €100 million operation to finance projects addressing climate change mitigation in West Africa through the subscription of the first hybrid bond issued by a multilateral bank with this exclusive purpose. This is outlined in the agreement signed by the Italian Climate Fund, managed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) on behalf of the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE), and the West African Development Bank (BOAD), a multilateral development bank of the West African Economic and Monetary Union countries (WAEMU). Specifically the agreement, which was signed today at the headquarters of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in the presence of Edmondo Cirielli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Serge Ekue, President of BOAD; and Dario Scannapieco, CEO of CDP,involves the subscription by the Climate Fund of a hybrid bond amounting to €100 million, issued by BOAD. The funds will be used to build and rehabilitate infrastructure for the production of electricity from renewable sources, in order to diversify the energy mix, avoid CO2 emissions and reduce energy production costs, thus contributing to the achievement of several UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG7 (“Affordable and Clean Energy”), in the WAEMU Member Countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, e Togo. “This Sustainable Hybrid Private Placement, issued in line with our Sustainability Framework, will help BOAD to strengthen its capital structure and therefore reinforce its rating profile while serving its Member Countries’ electricity generation needs. This second hybrid bond transaction closed by BOAD in accordance with its Djoliba Strategic Planshows our commitment to further advance economic growth and sustainable development through impact-focused and innovative financing solutions” declared M. Serge EKUE, President and chairman of BOAD. The Sustainable Hybrid Private Placement will enable BOAD to strengthen its capital structure, enhancing its ability to mobilize new climate finance in the region. The bond issue subscribed by the Italian Climate Fund is one of the first in the world of this kind issued by a multilateral bank, including the hybrid bond issued by the African Development Bank in January 2024. Finally, the initiative is in line with the recommendations formulated from the G20 during Italian presidency aimed at strengthening the investment capacity of multilateral development banks. The Italian Climate Fund, with an allocation of 4.2 billion euros, is aimed at financing public and private projects in emerging and developing countries that contribute to the achievement of climate and environmental goals, in line with Italy’s international climate commitment. “The Italian government’s commitment to selecting and supporting qualified entities to ensure concrete and productive investments in Africa continues, in perfect alignment with the objectives and guidelines of the Mattei Plan” stated Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security. “Countries will benefit from the first euro-denominated hybrid bond that the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security has been able to create, thanks to the technical and financial expertise of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. The installation of green energy plants will support sustainable economic growth in Africa, and at the same time, the proposed financial solution is highly innovative: a distinctly Italian approach that highlights our new way of engaging in cooperation with African countries.” “Steps like the signing of this agreement allow us to realize the vision of the Mattei Plan, particularly confirming the strategic role of the Climate Fund,” stated Edmondo Cirielli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who spoke at the signing ceremony. “We aim to promote economic growth and environmental sustainability in West Africa and across the continent, always in a spirit of equal partnership. Actors like CDP and BOAD are crucial in this context.” “This operation marks a significant milestone for the Italian Climate Fund, the climate finance instrument of the Italian government, managed by CDP on behalf of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security. The first euro-denominated hybrid bond issued by an African multilateral development institution, which will have tangible benefits for the capitalization of BOAD and, consequently, the African banking system, will allocate additional resources to support projects in the renewable energy sectors across eight West African countries. This is another initiative, which adds to the initiatives already undertaken as part of the Mattei Plan, aimed at promoting the continent’s efforts towards climate change mitigation, in line with the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals,”has declared Dario Scannapieco, CEO of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Download image 2 :https://bit.ly/3SDBQN4

About the Italian Climate Fund:

The Italian Climate Fund is the innovative financial instrument promoted by the Italian government to support climate finance projects in developing countries and emerging markets. The Fund, established by the Budget Law 2022 at the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security and managed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A., has an endowment of 4.2 billion euros and is dedicated to finance initiatives across both public and private sector aimed at fostering the achievement of the goals set by international agreements on climate and environmental protection to which Italy is a party.

About Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP):

CDP is the Italian National Promotional Institution and the Financial Institution for International Development Cooperation entrusted by the Italian State to foster the sustainable development of Italy and partner countries. CDP supports economic growth, social inclusiveness and ecological transition by investing in innovation, business competitiveness, infrastructures and local development. According to its 2022-2024 Strategic Plan, it is expected to mobilize a total of €128 billion investments within 2024. For more information visit: www.CDP.it



About BOAD:

The West African Development Bank (BOAD) is the common development finance institution of the member countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU). It is an international public institution whose purpose, as provided under Article 2 of its Articles of Association, is to promote the balanced development of its member countries and foster economic integration within West Africa by financing priority development projects. It is accredited to the three climate finance facilities (GEF, AF, GCF). Since 2009, BOAD sits as an observer at the UNFCCC and actively participates in discussions on devising an international climate finance system. Since January 2013, it has been home to the first Regional Collaboration Centre (RCC) on Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), whose aim is to provide direct support to governments, NGOs and the private sector in identifying and developing CDM projects. BOAD has issued the 1st sustainable bond out of Africa in 2021 and the 1st hybrid bond ever issued by an MDB in 2023. Since October 15, 2023, the Bank co-chairs with Bancoldex, the Colombian Business and Export Development Bank, the International Development Finance Club (IDFC), which brings together 26 national, regional and bilateral development banks from around the world.