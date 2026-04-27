Among the First: Sungrow’s Full Portfolio ESS Products Complete NB Assessment Under EU Battery Regulation

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

HEFEI, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow has successfully completed the conformity assessment conducted by the Notified Body (NB) TÜV Rheinland (NB No. 1008) in accordance with the EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542, becoming the first company globally to complete NB assessment across utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and residential energy storage segments under the currently applicable provisions of the regulation. This achievement demonstrates Sungrow’s comprehensive compliance capabilities and provides a solid foundation for its operations in the European market.

Widely recognized as the world’s first comprehensive regulatory framework covering the entire battery lifecycle, the EU Battery Regulation is also among the strictest global battery regimes. It establishes unified requirements spanning production, operation, repurposing and recycling, with nearly 100 provisions and multiple annexes. Implemented in phases, the regulation introduces progressively elevated standards, raising compliance demands for manufacturers worldwide. It has become a mandatory market access prerequisite not only for the EU but also for other high‑standard global markets.

The assessment focused on key technical provisions that have already entered into force and for which TÜV Rheinland has established clear evaluation methodologies. These include restrictions on hazardous substances, performance and durability, safety requirements for stationary battery energy storage systems, labeling and marking obligations, as well as battery management-related parameters such as state of health (SOH) and expected lifetime.

Based on test data and the conformity assessment procedure under the Module D1—which includes quality management system auditing and ongoing compliance surveillance—TÜV Rheinland confirmed that Sungrow’s PowerTitan for utility-scale applications, PowerStack and PowerKeeper for C&I applications, and full residential battery series all comply with the relevant regulatory requirements.

Mr. Bowen Dong, General Manager of PV&ES Product Services at TÜV Rheinland Greater China, commented: “Sungrow’s energy storage portfolio demonstrates strong performance in safety design, system reliability, and key technical metrics, fully meeting the stringent requirements of the EU Battery Regulation for stationary energy storage systems. As the first company globally to complete NB assessment across utility-scale, C&I and residential energy storage segments under the applicable provisions of the regulation, Sungrow’s achievement provides a valuable reference for the industry in addressing the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe.”

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world’s most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we’re committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en



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