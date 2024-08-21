Appier and Murka achieve unprecedented growth in ROAS with innovative campaign strategies

(Adnkronos) –

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 August 2024 – Appier, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce the success of its campaign with Murka, an international game developer renowned for its social casino and casual games. Utilizing Appier’s AIBID solution, Murka achieved substantial growth across its social casino titles, driving impressive returns on advertising spend (ROAS) and setting new benchmarks in the online gaming industry. Since October 2022, Appier’s AIBID solution has been Murka’s top-performing partner for its social casino games. Following the initial success with Scatter Slots, Murka extended its collaboration with Appier to subsequent titles, Slots Era and Texas Holdem. Leveraging insights from previous campaigns, Appier accelerated optimization, consistently delivered stable ROAS rates, and distinguished itself among Murka’s vendor portfolio. Murka embarked on their journey with Appier, starting with Scatter Slots. By identifying users with a high likelihood of purchasing in the social casino gaming genre, Murka achieved an impressive 368% growth amidst seasonal fluctuations. The optimization of their AI model involved meticulous monthly assessments driven by data insights from MMP and BI, enabling optimal resource allocation and maximizing ROI. Additionally, by utilizing also-like purchase ad groups within the same gaming category, Appier assisted Scatter Slots in identifying and acquiring high-ROAS user groups. During the holiday season, Murka strategically optimized its CPI, harnessing the power of mobile-web inventory with four times higher impressions and six times higher purchase rates than traditional channels, thereby reshaping industry benchmarks in online gaming. Building on the success of Scatter Slots, Murka launched the Slots Era campaign, leveraging insights and strategies from previous efforts. The campaign ramped up one week faster than average, achieving an 11% cost-per-install (CPI) reduction and surpassing its ROAS goals within a month. By focusing on high-performing mobile-web traffic and applying cross-app targeting strategies, Murka maintained exceptional ROAS well beyond target levels. The collaboration with Appier across multiple products facilitated seamless learning and optimization, driving continuous improvement in campaign performance.

An in-depth analysis of user behavior and creative preferences further amplified Murka's success. Insights revealed that users passionate about online entertainment and community engagement exhibited higher-order values, while those seeking knowledge online were more likely to install. Creative elements emphasizing the concept of "Wealth through Luck" and horizontal ad formats proved highly effective, driving higher impressions, installs, and conversion rates. These insights enabled Murka to refine its strategies, enhancing user engagement and acquisition. In November 2023, Murka successfully onboarded its new game, Texas Holdem, continuing to leverage Appier's expertise to acquire high ROAS users and achieve ROI goals. "Our partnership with Appier has been a game-changer for us. The results we've seen across our social casino titles, especially Scatter Slots and Slots Era, have been extraordinary. Appier's AIBID solution has stabilized and significantly elevated our ROAS, enabling us to achieve remarkable growth despite seasonal fluctuations. The ability to leverage data-driven insights and optimize our campaigns with precision has reshaped our marketing strategies and set new industry benchmarks. We anticipate continued success as we evolve together, driving innovation and excellence in the social casino gaming industry," said Kazimierz Merklejn, Programmatic User Acquisition Manager, Murka. Murka Games is an international game developer specializing in social casino and casual games. With over a decade of experience, Murka's titles are renowned for innovation and have earned accolades such as the Top Publishers Award from App Annie and the EGR Global North America Awards. Acquired by the Blackstone Group in 2019, Murka Games delights over 5 million monthly players in 200 countries.