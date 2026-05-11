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Bridge to Life Presents New ILTS 2026 Data Showing VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) Expands Use of Marginal Donor Livers and Preserves Mitochondrial Function for Real-Time Viability Assessment

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Studies presented as part of “The 2026 International Congress of the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS)” in Geneva, Switzerland, May 6-9, 2026 

Presentations further support use of HOPE in U.S. and EU for making more organs available for transplantation, reducing registry list waiting times 

DULUTH, Ga., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bridge to Life™ Ltd., a global innovator in organ preservation solutions and perfusion technology, today announced new data from studies using Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) for the preservation of donor livers awaiting transplantation. The studies collectively demonstrate that HOPE with VitaSmart™ improves utilization of steatotic, older, and previously discarded donor livers, while preserving mitochondrial function and supporting flavin mononucleotide (FMN) as a direct biomarker of graft viability. Together, these findings strengthen the clinical and economic case for broader adoption of HOPE across transplant centers in the U.S. and Europe. 

“FDA clearance of VitaSmart™ established Bridge to Life as the first company to bring HOPE to the U.S. market as a cleared platform for liver transplantation. These new ILTS data reinforce that HOPE is not simply a preservation strategy—it is a tool for organ recovery, viability assessment, and better transplant decision-making,” said Don Webber, president and CEO of Bridge to Life Ltd. “By extending the use of marginal donor organs and preserving mitochondrial integrity, we are helping transplant teams move from preservation toward precision transplantation.” 

Use of HOPE Correlated with More Organs Accepted for Transplantation 

“Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) Expands Donor Acceptance Criteria With Optimal Outcomes: A Multicenter Matched-Cohort Study” 

“Recovering the Discarded Livers Using Hope” 

Further Research on the Impact of Extended Use of HOPE on Mitochondrial Function and Flavin Mononucleotide (FMN) Provides Transplant Surgeons With Greater Flexibility in Scheduling Transplant Procedures 

“Prolonged HOPE Preserves Mitochondrial Function and Enables Logistical Flexibility in Liver Transplantation” 

“Donor Serum FMN Reflects Mitochondrial Injury and Predicts Outcomes after Liver Transplantation: A Metabolic Donor Signature of Graft Quality” 

About Bridge to Life™ Ltd 

Bridge to Life™ Ltd is a global innovator of organ preservation technologies and solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW®, EasiSlush® and the VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations globally. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085277/Bridge_to_Life_New_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bridge-to-life-presents-new-ilts-2026-data-showing-vitasmart-hypothermic-oxygenated-perfusion-hope-expands-use-of-marginal-donor-livers-and-preserves-mitochondrial-function-for-real-time-viability-assessment-302767520.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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