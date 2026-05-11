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SWI Capital – Convocation of annual general meeting of shareholders

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

AMSTERDAM, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (SWI) announces that it has published the convocation for its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM). 

The AGM will be held on Tuesday, 26 May 2026. The meeting can be attended in person in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, as well as Singapore, with a simultaneous video webcast at both locations. 

For more information, please see the convocation materials which are available on SWI’s website at www.swi.com/reports/agm-2026/
 

Notes to Editors  

About SWI Group 

SWI Group (www.swi.com) is a global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The Group’s investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential. SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has approximately €10 billion of assets under management and employs over 280 people across 26 offices across the world. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970064/5962141/SWI_Group_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swi-capital–convocation-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302767718.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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