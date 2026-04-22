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Costa Rica Brings Together Country Brand Leaders at CIMAP 2026 Pre-Forum, Showcasing Global Leadership in Sustainability

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Costa Rica reaffirmed its position as a global benchmark in sustainability by hosting the 2026 Pre-Forum of the Ibero-American Council of Country Brands (CIMAP), a strategic platform that brought together country brand leaders from across Latin America to exchange experiences, best practices and perspectives on international positioning. 

Alongside essential COSTA RICA, delegations from Ecuador, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Uruguay and Venezuela participated, reinforcing Costa Rica’s role as a regional hub for advancing agendas that integrate reputation, sustainability and economic development. 

Throughout the Pre-Forum sessions, Costa Rica shared its development model—globally recognized for placing sustainability at the core of its value proposition. Today, more than 98.6% of the country’s electricity is generated from renewable sources. Costa Rica has successfully reversed deforestation—becoming the first tropical country to do so—while over 57% of its territory is covered by forests and more than 25% is protected under conservation schemes. 

At the same time, the country continues to grow economically alongside its environmental commitments. In 2025, total exports increased by 11%, while foreign direct investment (FDI) flows surpassed US$5 billion. 

“Sustainability in Costa Rica is not a standalone attribute—it is a way of doing business. It shapes how we produce, innovate and engage with our environment. Platforms like CIMAP are essential, not only to share these experiences, but also to learn from other countries and continue evolving as a region in building more authentic, competitive country brands aligned with global challenges,” said Adriana Acosta, Director of essential COSTA RICA. 

Under the concept “Costa Rica: Sustainability in Every Shade,” Acosta presented the country’s comprehensive sustainability vision, highlighting how this approach translates into concrete actions that connect the productive sector, institutions and society. 

This vision is also reflected in the management of the country brand, essential COSTA RICA, a platform that brings together the public and private sectors under shared values such as sustainability, innovation, excellence, social progress and Costa Rican connection. Today, more than 780 companies are part of its licensed community, embedding these principles into their operations and strengthening competitiveness in international markets. 

Beyond technical discussions, the agenda included immersive experiences that allowed delegations to explore Costa Rica’s cultural, historical and urban development through visits to iconic landmarks such as the National Theatre of Costa Rica and other key cultural sites. 

The international delegation also visited Costa Rica’s Pacific region, where they engaged with initiatives linked to sustainable development, reinforcing the country’s value proposition through an integrated experience that connects nature, productivity and well-being. 

Delegates highlighted the relevance of the forum. Mariana Cabrera, representing Uruguay’s country brand, noted that these types of gatherings help advance regional agendas and strengthen cooperation among countries, while Víctor Palma, from Chile’s country brand, emphasized the value of knowledge exchange and collaborative international positioning. 

Hosting the CIMAP Pre-Forum further strengthens Costa Rica’s role as a key player in shaping a regional agenda that connects sustainability, reputation and competitiveness, positioning country brands as strategic tools to drive economic and social development across Latin America.Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962788/D52A0424.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/costa-rica-brings-together-country-brand-leaders-at-cimap-2026-pre-forum-showcasing-global-leadership-in-sustainability-302750828.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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