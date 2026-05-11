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FarmaMondo Group appoints Independent Board Director Natalie Douglas, global pharmaceutical managed access and commercialization pioneer

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

PRINCETON, N.J. and CHIASSO, Switzerland, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — FarmaMondo Group, an international commercial pharmaceutical organization that partners with pharma and biotech to deliver innovative and specialty medicines to the 50+ emerging markets, today announces the appointment of Natalie Douglas as Independent Board Director. Douglas is best known for pioneering the managed access to commercialization drug program, now the accepted model for how the pharmaceutical industry delivers access to many international markets. 

After a career in leadership at J&J, Douglas built IDIS, an international specialty pharmaceutical organization headquartered in Princeton, NJ. Douglas transformed IDIS into the leading global provider of managed access programs, delivering over 200 global access programs on behalf of 40 pharmaceutical and biotech companies for serious and rare conditions. The company was subsequently acquired by Clinigen Group, validating the transformative commercial value of Douglas’s model. Under her visionary leadership, IDIS proved that expanded access could be delivered systematically, ethically, and at scale so that patients all over the world had access to life-saving medicines. 

“Natalie Douglas is one of the most significant figures in global patient access, credited with developing the industry standard for managed access programs and connecting pharma companies to healthcare facilities in hard-to-reach places around the world,” said Yaron Spigel, FarmaMondo CEO. “Natalie’s appointment to our board is pivotal as FarmaMondo expands its partnership base with U.S.-based pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to comprehensively serve patients around the globe.” 

FarmaMondo is at an inflection point in its growth trajectory as it rapidly expands its footprint in the U.S. market. It has 14 regional affiliates and an oncology, specialty and rare disease portfolio that represents more than 50 therapies across 50 countries. Critically, FarmaMondo delivers commercial patient access with a novel model unmatched in the industry. Douglas’ historic leadership positions her as an ideal board member for the company’s expanded presence in the U.S. market. 

“It’s a privilege to lend my global access expertise to FarmaMondo and help them expand their U.S. market presence,” said Natalie Douglas, FarmaMondo Board Director. “I am impressed with what Yaron and his team have built to drive the future model of international market access; FarmaMondo’s work with their pharma partners aligns with my passion to help patients in dire need of life-changing medicines that live outside the traditional geography of major markets.” 

About FarmaMondo Group 

FarmaMondo Group is a pharmaceutical organization that delivers pharmaceutical companies with a turnkey, integrated market presence across 50+ emerging markets, from early access through commercialization, bringing vital medicines to patients in need. With 14 regional affiliates, a proven track record across 50+ assets and a portfolio spanning oncology, hematology, endocrinology, neurology and metabolic diseases, FarmaMondo is committed to ensuring that life-changing therapies reach patients in every corner of the world. 

Media ContactIvy CohenIvy Cohen Corporate Communications+1 (212) 399-0026ivy@ivycohen.com
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/farmamondo-group-appoints-independent-board-director-natalie-douglas-global-pharmaceutical-managed-access-and-commercialization-pioneer-302767572.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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