From London Buses to Electric Grocery Fleets: Five European Fleets Recognised at First-Ever Geotab Innovation Awards – Europe

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Best-in-class fleets set new benchmarks for data-driven safety, sustainability, productivity and AI-powered fleet management

BARCELONA, Spain, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GEOTAB CONNECT EUROPE

Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected transportation and asset tracking solutions, today announced the winners of the inaugural Geotab Innovation Awards – Europe. Presented at Connect Europe 2026 in Barcelona, the awards recognise five organisations operating more than 10,000 vehicles across the continent for outstanding use of connected vehicle data to drive measurable improvements in safety, productivity, sustainability and operational excellence.

The Geotab Innovation Awards, launched globally in 2023, recognise fleets that go above and beyond in their use of Geotab data insights to drive significant change in safety, smarter operations and sustainability. To mark Geotab’s milestone of 1 million EMEA subscriptions, the European awards highlight excellence across the continent, spotlighting results shaped by European scale and regulation.

“European fleets are operating in one of the most complex environments in the world, navigating diverse markets, stringent regulation and mounting pressure to decarbonise,” said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, EMEA, Geotab. “These organisations clearly demonstrate the value of data insights to decision making and execution. The winners are setting a high bar for the region.”

Safety Champion: Richfords | UK

Partner: Quattro Telematics411% ROI and 22% Reduction in Collision Risk for Fire and Flood Restoration Fleet

Richfords is a specialist fire and flood restoration company operating across South England, providing emergency response services to insurers, loss adjusters and homeowners around the clock.

Running a two-month Geotab Vitality pilot from October 2025 with 20 drivers, Richfords rolled the programme across its full 53-vehicle fleet in January 2026. By the end of the pilot, the company had recorded a 59% improvement in safe driving behaviours, a 22% reduction in collision risk and a 411% return on investment.

Maintenance Champion: Go-Ahead Group | UK, Ireland

Automated Fault Monitoring makes substantial cost savings across a 6,150-Vehicle Fleet

Go-Ahead Group is one of the UK’s largest public transport operators, running approximately 6,150 buses across the UK and Ireland, including the UK’s largest zero-emission bus fleet.

Go-Ahead’s engineering team uses Geotab telematics to monitor faults in real time across its 6,150-vehicle fleet, with a 24/7 operations centre enabling engineers to instruct drivers instantly when critical faults are detected. The system has prevented catastrophic engine and gearbox failures, flagging 8 to 10 vehicles a month for low oil pressure at Go-Ahead London alone, saving up to £20,000 per prevented engine failure and reducing the amount of time buses are spent off the road.

Sustainability Champion: Picnic | Netherlands, Germany, France

5,000 EV-Fleet Optimises Trips, Finds Energy Savings While Delivering More Orders

Picnic is a fast-growing online supermarket delivering groceries across the Netherlands, Germany and France, operating a fleet of over 5,000 custom-built, fully electric delivery vehicles.

Picnic developed a Vehicle-to-Trip algorithm powered by Geotab data, drawing on state of charge, energy-use profiles and GPS, to optimise trip assignment across its 5,000-strong electric fleet. The result: a fleet reduction of 5 to 13% in the Netherlands, delivering more orders with fewer vehicles and lower energy demand.

Productivity Champion: Marymantes Speed SRL | Spain

Partner: JesmarGrowing Enterprise Increases Productivity by 10% and Achieves Full Compliance

Marymantes Speed SRL is a Zaragoza-based road transport and logistics company operating an international fleet across Europe.

Using MyGeotab’s tachograph system to monitor driver working hours in real time, Marymantes increased average driver working hours by more than 10% while maintaining full compliance with Spanish labour and rest time regulations, a record confirmed during a 2025 government labour inspection where AFA-generated reports provided documented evidence of compliance and helped the company avoid penalties.

Marketplace & AI Award: Barhale | UK

Partner: LEVL8.8% Reduction in Preventable Collisions, Zero High-risk Drivers and Insurance Savings

Barhale is a leading UK civil engineering and infrastructure contractor, operating one of the industry’s largest and most complex vehicle fleets.

By integrating Geotab telematics with SureCam AI video, Barhale combined fault codes, camera events and driver behaviour data into a single operational view, using Geotab’s Collision Risk Management analytics to identify risk before incidents occur. Despite 40% fleet growth, the company reduced preventable collisions by 8.8%, eliminated high-risk drivers entirely, and negotiated a 2.7% reduction in insurance premiums.

Winners are selected by a panel of Geotab fleet management and data experts, who evaluate nominations across multiple criteria including measurable results, operational improvement and industry leadership.

For more from Connect Europe 2026, visit geotab.com/news-and-views.

About GeotabGeotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government — Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab’s open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982734/Geotab_Inc__From_London_Buses_to_Electric_Grocery_Fleets__Five_E.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-london-buses-to-electric-grocery-fleets-five-european-fleets-recognised-at-first-ever-geotab-innovation-awards–europe-302775933.html



Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

—

immediapress/pr-newswire