Jiangxi’s Intangible Cultural Heritage: Preserving Tradition While Embracing Innovation

Immediapress
REDAZIONE
REDAZIONE
1 ' di lettura

(Adnkronos) –
NANCHANG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 November 2024 – Recently, at the 8th China Intangible Cultural Heritage Expo, Jiangxi’s paper-cutting, traditional Chinese medicine, ceramics, and other intangible cultural heritage crafts gained great attention from many media outlets and visitors.  

 Jiangxi’s intangible cultural heritage is rich and varied. These crafts and projects not only reflect the remarkable achievements of Jiangxi people in opera, textile, ceramic production, folk culture, and other areas but also showcase the diversity and uniqueness of Jiangxi culture. Jiangxi Ruichang paper-cutting is one of the national-level intangible cultural heritages. During festivals such as the Spring Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival, local residents will use ordinary red paper to cut out patterns of flowers, birds, insects, fish, and other designs, expressing their aspirations for a wonderful life. The skills of Chinese herbal medicine processing are also techniques accumulated over thousands of years by Jiangxi people, attracting the attention of many foreign friends. Jiayi, a graduate student majoring in acupuncture and thermosensitive moxibustion at Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, is currently learning the skill of processing Fructus Aurantii. In Nanchang, Jiangxi, porcelain plate painting has been handed down through generations. This craft involves painting on porcelain and firing it, developing on the basis of traditional Chinese painting techniques, ceramic painting, and Western photography. It is now also popular among young people. Jiangxi’s intangible cultural heritages originate from the lives of ordinary people and reflect the unique local materials and culture. These special skills are also favored by many international students. Recently, Jiangxi will also hold a series of intangible cultural heritage performances, hoping that more young people and overseas friends can learn about these crafts’ culture and ensure they are passed down and preserved for future generations. —immediapresswebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

© Riproduzione riservata

