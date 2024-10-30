fbpx
KFSHRC Contributes to Global Healthcare Innovation through Strategic Partnerships

 RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues to lead in medical innovation, advanced research, and education through strategic partnerships, enhancing patient care and significantly improving global patient outcomes. By collaborating with organizations such as King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and international teams from the UK, U.S, and India, which led to identifying the gene PfAP2-MRP gene related to malaria. Working with tech giants, KFSHRC transformed healthcare management by deploying electronic medical records (EMR), enhancing data analytics, optimizing patient care and safety, and integrating 3D printing into healthcare for personalized medical devices. Expanding its innovation beyond Earth, KFSHRC partnered with the Saudi Space Commission to conduct stem cell research aboard the International Space Station (ISS), advancing telemedicine and remote healthcare. Simultaneously, KFSHRC develops future healthcare leaders through partnerships with institutions like Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Houston Methodist Global Healthcare Services, and Alfaisal University, offering advanced programs aligned with global standards. The recent mini MBA program with Alfaisal University marks a milestone in leadership development. Recent MoUs signed at the Global Health Exhibition 2024 with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC), and Centre for National Health Insurance (CNHI) underscore KFSHRC’s focus on pharmaceutical safety, AI-driven patient safety innovations, and healthcare performance improvements, further solidifying its role in shaping the future of healthcare. It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world’s best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa
 Media Contact:Essam AlZahrani+966 55 525 4429mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa
 A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0300f97c-abe3-49cc-987c-76052d1049c7
 —immediapresswebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

© Riproduzione riservata

