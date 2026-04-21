OPPO Opens Entries for OPPO Photography Awards 2026, Introducing New “Super Video” Category and Programs Supporting Young Creators

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 April 2026 – OPPO officially announced the launch of the OPPO Photography Awards 2026 today, marking the return of the annual competition that provides a global stage for mobile photographers to showcase diverse perspectives through visual storytelling.

Building on last year’s theme “Super Every Moment”, this year’s edition introduces a brand-new Super Video category alongside expanded support programs offering creators more visibility and professional support. This year’s competition also includes a total prize pool of $76,500 distributed across the various prize categories.

“Over the past four years, the OPPO Photography Awards has evolved into a truly global platform that empowers mobile creators everywhere to express their inspiration effortlessly through OPPO’s powerful imaging capabilities,” said Ling Liu, Overseas CMO at OPPO. “Championing young creators has always been central to the Awards, and this year, we are taking this further by creating more opportunities for the next generation to be seen, supported, and recognized. Smartphone users have always embraced video as a powerful tool for mobile storytelling, and through our advanced imaging technologies and long-term partnership with Hasselblad, we hope to empower more creators worldwide to tell rich and authentic stories with their mobile devices.”

New Categories Celebrate New Possibilities in Mobile Imaging



The OPPO Photography Awards 2026 introduces two new categories—Super Video and Super Zoom—as part of an updated six-category lineup that also includes Journey, Me, Live, and Snap.

Marking the first dedicated video category in OPPO Photography Awards history, the Super Video category aims to highlight the growing influence of video alongside photography as a distinct medium for mobile storytelling. With life’s meaningful moments taking place not only in static frames but the dynamic motion and emotions that unfold between them, OPPO is empowering storytellers from all walks of life to capture this motion through the latest innovations in mobile videography. Building on its longstanding focus on video, OPPO continues to deliver industry-leading capabilities across its product portfolio, enabling both enthusiasts and professionals to fully embrace the fun of creation.

Beyond offering cutting-edge technology, OPPO is equally committed to enhancing how these creations are shared. OPPO and Meta are closely collaborating to optimize the video-sharing experience on Instagram. OPPO Find X9 Ultra users can now achieve near-lossless video quality from capture to share. Videos shared on Instagram will retain quality virtually indistinguishable from the original footage, achieving the industry’s highest standards and ensuring that every shared moment remains true to the original creation. This reflects OPPO’s continued focus on optimizing the entire creative lifecycle for a truly seamless user experience.

This year’s other new category, Super Zoom, seeks to explore the creative potential made possible through OPPO’s long-term investment in advanced telescope zoom technology. By pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging, OPPO has brought smartphone zoom capabilities closer than ever to those of traditional standalone cameras, allowing users to capture unseen details with precision and explore life’s hidden beauty from completely new perspectives.

Committed to Supporting Young Creators



OPPO is committed to supporting young creative talents and amplifying their voices globally. Through the 2026 Awards, this commitment is taken even further with several new programs designed to empower creators’ long-term growth through professional guidance and coaching.

In partnership with Discovery Channel, OPPO has launched

the Filmmaker Accelerator Program

, offering young creators exclusive mentorship from industry professionals. Creators who submit videos to the Super Video category will have the chance to be invited to produce a short film with end-to-end creative support and potential broadcast opportunities, alongside a grant provided by OPPO.

Contatti:

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Media Contact:

press@oppo.com

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