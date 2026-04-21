Woolpert Expands U.K. Architecture Capabilities with Acquisition of UMC Architects

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

The move strengthens Woolpert’s global design capabilities to support accelerating demand for data centers and industrial redevelopment across Europe.

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As demand accelerates to repurpose industrial and logistics sites for next‑generation infrastructure, Woolpert has acquired UMC Architects, a U.K.-based architecture firm known for its industrial, logistics, and large‑scale redevelopment expertise. The acquisition strengthens Woolpert’s ability to deliver its integrated architecture, engineering, and geospatial solutions across the region.

Since its founding in 2012, UMC has grown to over 90 design staff across its three offices in Newark, Manchester, and London. The full-service architecture firm has delivered architecture, master planning, BIM, urban design, feasibility studies, and refurbishment services for clients across the U.K. and Europe, including Amazon, DHL, Ikea, Coca‑Cola, and the BBC.

UMC is widely recognized for its expertise in industrial, logistics, and television and entertainment design, as well as specialized experience in transportation and manufacturing facilities — capabilities that align with and enhance Woolpert’s growing data center practice. Woolpert has provided data center design services throughout the U.K. and Europe since 2022, following its acquisition of Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects (SNHA), a Chicago‑ and London‑based, award‑winning data center architecture firm. With the addition of UMC, Woolpert now has more than 600 employees throughout Europe.

The acquisition comes amid sustained growth in Europe’s data center market, driven by cloud adoption, AI workloads, and rising digital infrastructure investment. At the same time, land and power constraints are accelerating the redevelopment of industrial and logistics sites across the region.

Together, Woolpert and UMC are uniquely positioned to help clients transform underutilized industrial and logistics assets into modern, high‑performance facilities including distribution, advanced manufacturing, and data centers.

“Joining Woolpert allows us to build on our strengths while significantly expanding the scale and impact of what we can deliver,” said UMC Architects Director Matthew Duffin. “By combining Woolpert’s data center experience with UMC’s industrial and logistics expertise, we can guide clients through increasingly complex redevelopment projects across the U.K. and Europe.”

UMC Architects Director Matthew Salanyk added, “This is a defining moment for UMC and a natural next step in our growth story. We have built a practice with a commitment to industrial architecture and a clear purpose to be best in class. Becoming part of Woolpert gives our team access to a broader platform and a global network that will allow us to take on more ambitious projects and continue investing in the talent and culture that define who we are.”

Woolpert President and CEO Neil Churman said the addition of the UMC team brings local insight, technical depth, and hands‑on delivery experience that will strengthen Woolpert’s integrated service offering throughout the region.

“We’re excited to welcome UMC’s talented professionals to Woolpert and continue building our team in the U.K.,” said Churman. “This is more than an acquisition — it’s a partnership built on shared values, complementary strengths, and a common focus on delivering exceptional results for our clients as they navigate an increasingly complex built environment. UMC exemplifies our commitment to growth, job creation, and community stewardship across the U.K. and throughout the world.”

About WoolpertWoolpert is a global leader in architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) services, with over a century of experience driving innovation and delivering impact. We fuse deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking mindset to solve complex challenges across the public, private, and government sectors. Woolpert is proud to be a certified Great Place to Work, a Top 25 Building Design+Construction firm, a Top 50 Engineering News-Record Design firm, and a Global Top 15 Global Geospatial company. Woolpert operates from more than 75 offices across five continents—building smarter, more resilient communities around the world. Learn more at woolpert.com.

About UMCUMC Architects is a leading UK industrial architect specializing in distribution and logistics, television and entertainment, transportation, and manufacturing design. Operating from offices in Newark, Manchester, and London, UMC’s team of over 90 talented designers deliver architecture, master planning, BIM, urban design, feasibility studies, and refurbishment services for clients across the U.K. With a Director-led approach to every project and a commitment to combining design excellence with an exceptional client experience, UMC has masterplanned thousands of acres and delivered millions of square feet of floor space for some of the world’s most recognised organisations. Learn more at umcarchitects.com.

Media ContactLynn Rossilynn.rossi@woolpert.com



Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463993/5926059/Woolpert_Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/woolpert-expands-uk-architecture-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-umc-architects-302748114.html



Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

—

immediapress/pr-newswire