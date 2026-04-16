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RiderNav Launches R7X: The Universal 7-Inch Smart Motorcycle Display Built for Every Rider

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Wireless CarPlay, Android Auto, and IP69K waterproofing — now for any bike 

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RiderNav today announced the presale launch of the R7X, a universal 7-inch smart motorcycle display compatible with Harley-Davidson, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, KTM, Triumph, Suzuki, and virtually every other motorcycle on the market. The R7X is now available at ridernav.com at a retail price of $559.00. As a special presale offer, the first 100 orders will receive an automatic 20% discount, bringing the price down to just $350.00. 

  

“The R7M proved that riders want a serious, purpose-built display — not a phone taped to the handlebars,” said the RiderNav team. “The R7X makes that available to everyone else. Same display. Same durability. Built for any bike.” 

Key Features 

7″ HD IPS Display, 1,200 Nits — Optically bonded for crisp, glare-free visibility in direct sunlight and all-weather riding conditions. 

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto — Navigation, music, calls, and messages — all wire-free. Everything the rider needs is on-screen; the phone stays in the pocket. 

Universal Quick-Release Mount — Installs and removes in seconds. Compatible with 99% of standard motorcycle bracket systems. 

Action Camera Control — Controls DJI, Insta360, and GoPro directly from the display. Start and stop recording with a single tap — no fumbling for buttons mid-ride. 

Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS) — Optional — Add RiderNav’s TPMS module to view real-time tire pressure directly on screen. 

IP69K Waterproof & Dust-Tight — Built to withstand high-pressure water jets, mud, and temperatures from -20°C to 70°C. 

OTA Updates — Ongoing firmware and feature updates delivered automatically over the air. 

Pricing & Availability 

The R7X has a standard retail price of $559.00. As a special launch offer, the first 100 orders can enjoy a launch price of just $350.00. Every unit includes a 24-month manufacturer’s warranty and free shipping. 

Presale is live now at https://www.ridernav.com/products/r7x. 

About RiderNav 

RiderNav designs smart display systems for motorcycle riders who demand more from their technology. Building on the success of the R7M — the first display purpose-built for BMW’s Nav Cradle — the R7X extends that same engineering philosophy to riders on any bike. RiderNav products carry CE, FCC, and TELEC certifications and are sold globally. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958245/image_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958246/image_2.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814400/LOGO5_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ridernav-launches-r7x-the-universal-7-inch-smart-motorcycle-display-built-for-every-rider-302744844.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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