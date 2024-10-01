VinAI introduces breakthrough drunk driving detection technology in Europe

(Adnkronos) –

BARCELONA, SPAIN – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2024 – Participating in InCabin Europe 2024, VinAI will introduce DrunkSense, the world’s first system that passively detects drunk driving without a breathalyzer. This is the first time this breakthrough solution, with an accuracy rate of up to 85%, has been introduced in Europe, promising to revolutionize modern traffic safety.



DrunkSense is a safety technology for next-generation smart vehicles, utilizing a multi-sensor approach. By combining facial expression tracking, vehicle control monitoring, and air alcohol sensors, DrunkSense can detect drunk driving with an 85% sensitivity rate, an 8% improvement over the current industry standard. Thanks to its superior advantages over traditional breathalyzers, such as continuous operation and no human interaction required, DrunkSense can provide timely warnings or interventions, even when the driver’s blood alcohol concentration is below the legal limit. Visitors can experience DrunkSense technology firsthand at booth #117 at InCabin Europe 2024. Additionally, VinAI experts will deliver an in-depth presentation on the technology at 9:25 AM local time on October 10th at Stage 1 within the event venue. With the theme “DrunkSense: Integrating Multimodal Sensing and Advanced Analytics for Enhanced Drunk Driving Detection,” VinAI experts will provide a deeper analysis of the technological aspects and applications of DrunkSense.

DrunkSense – The world’s first system that passively detects drunk driving without a breathalyzer.

Speaking about this breakthrough solution, Mr. Cap Thanh Vuong, Director of Smart Mobility Products at VinAI, shared: “DrunkSense was developed in the context of increasingly stringent regulations against drunk driving globally, especially in Europe and the US. Through DrunkSense, an advanced technology with automatic operation capabilities and superior accuracy, we hope to provide a safety solution for automakers in complying with strict standards, contributing to peace of mind for everyone when participating in traffic.” In addition to DrunkSense, VinAI will also bring to InCabin 2024 the InteriorSense product suite – an advanced driver and occupant monitoring system. InteriorSense also utilizes artificial intelligence to continuously analyze driver behavior and occupant status, thereby providing timely warnings, enhancing safety and comfort for both drivers and passengers. VinAI is also one of the few participants at the event to have an in-depth technical presentation. InCabin Europe 2024 is a leading event for in-cabin monitoring technology, taking place from October 8-10th in Barcelona, Spain. Participating in InCabin Europe 2024, VinAI not only brings a suite of smart technology solutions but also affirms its position as one of the top 20 companies globally in the field of artificial intelligence research and application. Currently, VinAI’s Smart Mobility division is providing smart mobility solutions for the automotive industry. VinAI’s technologies and features have been integrated into various models from VinFast and European automakers, present in over 50,000 vehicles on the road and expected to be featured in 700,000 more vehicles within the next 5 years. To schedule an extensive discussion about VinAI’s smart mobility solutions, please contact business@vinai.io or visit https://www.vinai.io/incabin2024/



About VinAI

Formerly known as VinAI Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, VinAI (part of the Vingroup ecosystem) ranks among the top 20 AI R&D companies globally. With a team of about 200 world-class AI research scientists and engineers, VinAI is favorably positioned to lead in providing efficient and accessible AI solutions to solve real-world problems. For more information about VinAI, please visit: https://www.vinai.io/

