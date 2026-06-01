Armen Pogossian Represents Armenia at Forbes Under 30 Summit China, Empowering the Next Generation of Global Entrepreneurs

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

YEREVAN, Armenia, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Armen Pogossian, Owner of Pogossian Luxury Brand House, became the first Armenian entrepreneur to appear within the Forbes Under 30 platform in China, marking a significant milestone for Armenian entrepreneurship, luxury craftsmanship, and international business representation.

Pogossian was invited to participate in the 2024–2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit China, held at Zhengzhou Sias University in Henan Province alongside the 2026 Forbes China Economic Forum. His presence at the prestigious gathering highlighted not only his growing international profile, but also Armenia’s expanding voice in global entrepreneurship, luxury branding, and cross-border collaboration.

Held under the forward-looking theme “Jumpstarting the Future,” the two-day summit brought together an influential community of past and present Forbes China Under 30 honorees, global financial and business leaders, visionary investors, industry judges, academic pioneers, and senior Forbes China executives.

The summit opened with an exclusive welcome reception in the French Garden of Zhengzhou Sias University, where remarks were delivered by Herman Chik, Head of International Business at Forbes China, and Niu Xiaoyu, Party Secretary of Zhengzhou Sias University. The setting created a powerful atmosphere for dialogue, innovation, and connection among the next generation of leaders.

As part of the summit’s high-level dialogue, Armen Pogossian shared his perspective on the role of young entrepreneurs in shaping the future of global business.

“Future entrepreneurs do not simply follow trends; they create them in an ever-changing market. Bringing together individuals who share this vision of excellence makes transformative change inevitable. My experience at the Forbes Under 30 Summit proved that by exchanging ideas, embracing innovation, and remaining open to borderless collaboration, we can begin to see and shape a part of the future before it even arrives.”

Throughout the summit, Pogossian engaged with leading entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and business figures from across China and beyond. His participation reflected a broader mission: to connect Armenian excellence with international platforms that recognize talent, ambition, and future-focused leadership.

The summit’s main program featured five keynote speeches and three specialized roundtable forums, covering topics including AI-powered smart hardware, domestic computing power ecosystems, new consumer brand logic, and embodied intelligent robotics.

A major highlight of the event was the highly anticipated Under 30 Awards Gala, where honorees from the 2024 and 2025 Forbes China Under 30 lists were celebrated. The evening spotlighted the diversity, ambition, and vision driving China’s newest generation of business leaders.

During the summit, the elegantly designed Jardins d’Arménie booth attracted notable attention from guests, offering an immersive tasting experience that introduced attendees to the distinctive character and heritage of the royal brandy. The activation further strengthened Armenia’s cultural and luxury presence within the Forbes Under 30 environment.

Pogossian Luxury Brand House supported the successful execution of the summit alongside a prestigious group of corporate partners, including iSoftStone, Plug and Play China, Dreame AI Smart Ring, and MarcumAsia.

Armen Pogossian is the 27 year old owner of Pogossian Luxury Brand House, one of the fastest growing international luxury groups built on a family legacy of craftsmanship, creativity, and excellence. Representing a new generation of Armenian entrepreneurs, Pogossian continues to expand the presence of innovative luxury across global markets.

Since the early 1990s, the Pogossian family has been creating exceptional luxury products rooted in craftsmanship and refinement. Based in Armenia and present in more than 40 countries, Pogossian Luxury Brand House embodies a vision of creativity, excellence, and immersive brand experiences designed for an international clientele.

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