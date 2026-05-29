Creality Marks 12 Years with KliTek™ and AI-Powered Ecosystem Expansion

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For 12 years, Creality, a global leader in consumer 3D printing, has advanced accessible 3D printing technologies, enabling global users to turn ideas into tangible creations. What began as a desktop 3D printer manufacturer has evolved into a global consumer 3D creation ecosystem spanning printers, scanners, laser devices, materials, software platforms, and creator communities across approximately 140 countries and regions.

As the Company celebrates its 12th anniversary under the theme “The Twelve Years of Creality: AI Ecosystem,” it enters a new phase of growth driven by ecosystem expansion, AI integration, and continued investment in next-generation digital manufacturing technologies. The anniversary also follows Creality’s recent listing in Hong Kong, marking a new stage in the company’s global expansion.

A 12-Year Shift from Hardware to a Global Creation Ecosystem

Over the past decade, Creality has expanded from a single-product manufacturer into a multi-category platform company in the consumer 3D space.

Today, its ecosystem spans hardware, software, cloud platforms, materials, and creator communities across design, production, and sharing workflows. This structure is anchored by Creality Cloud, the Company’s global creator platform, and supported by a growing network of makers, educators, and design communities.

AI is also becoming an increasingly important part of the user experience across modelling, printing, and production workflows, helping improve accessibility, automation, and creative efficiency for mainstream users.

Product Innovation: KliTek™ Leads the Expanding Multi-Material and Flexible Manufacturing Capabilities

Creality introduces KliTek™ technology, a next-generation nozzle-changing solution designed to overcome key limitations in traditional multi-material 3D printing, including slow filament switching, material waste, colour bleeding, and complex maintenance requirements. By combining a lightweight nozzle-changing architecture with independent material pathways, KliTek™ enables faster and more efficient multi-colour and multi-material printing while simplifying system maintenance.

The platform also expands the possibilities of flexible material manufacturing. Supported by technologies including RFID filament recognition and the S-Drive™ dual-power feeding system, KliTek™ unlocks advanced TPU printing capabilities, supporting multi-colour and multi-hardness TPU applications within a single print process while significantly expanding the possibilities of consumer-grade flexible manufacturing.

Creality also announced major releases and upgrades, including:

Creality Cloud AI Ecosystem Upgrade — A major platform upgrade introducing AI-assisted modelling, intelligent slicing optimisation, automated parameter recommendations, and print-risk detection features designed to simplify the workflow from creation to production.

Falcon T1 — An advanced multi-function laser platform designed to support creative production across engraving, cutting, and precision fabrication workflows.

Pika & Sermoon P1 Scanner — Next-generation scanning solutions combining portable design, intelligent imaging, and high-precision digital capture capabilities for creators and professional users.

M1 & R1 Filament Recycling System — A material recycling and regeneration platform that enables users to recycle waste materials and produce customised filament, supporting a more sustainable manufacturing workflow.

From Products to a Full AI-driven Ecosystem

Creality also continues to expand its software and AI ecosystem through Creality Cloud, its integrated creation platform.

New AI capabilities streamline the end-to-end workflow from model generation to print execution, including AI-assisted modelling, intelligent slicing optimisation, automated parameter suggestions, and print-risk detection. These capabilities are designed to reduce technical barriers and enable more users to participate in 3D creation without advanced engineering expertise. Beyond printing, the ecosystem now spans scanning, laser engraving, materials, and workflow tools, supporting a broader creation experience for users and creators.

Entering a New Growth Phase Following Public Listing

Following its successful listing in Hong Kong, Creality enters a new phase of global expansion and ecosystem development. Rather than a milestone endpoint, the listing represents a new starting point in Creality’s global growth journey — supporting creator engagement and expansion in the global 3D market.

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