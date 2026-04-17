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DMEGC Solar Boosts Agri-PV Performance with G12RT-Powered Greenhouse Solutions

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

JINHUA, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — DMEGC Solar, a global Tier 1 manufacturer of solar modules, recently announced the evolution of its Greenhouse range, now available with the G12RT cell. This technological transition marks a new milestone in the development of dedicated photovoltaic solutions for Agri-PV, Horti-PV and overhead applications. 

DMEGC Solar’s Greenhouse modules, already deployed across numerous agricultural and horticultural projects, were previously based on M10RT cell technology. With the introduction of the widely recognized and adopted G12RT cells, DMEGC Solar is advancing its transparent module solutions while retaining the essential features required for agricultural and horticultural use. 

This evolution delivers: 

The new generation Greenhouse G12RT range now covers a broad spectrum of light transmission, from 2% to 50% transparency, allowing users to finely tune the balance between agronomic light requirements and electrical production goals. 

Depending on the configuration, the range offers: 

Thus, transparency is no longer an end in itself but becomes a design parameter—adjustable according to crop type, climate, greenhouse structure, and operator objectives. 

The G12RT Greenhouse modules retain the technical fundamentals that have made the range robust: 

This design allows direct integration into new-build or renovated greenhouses, without compromising agronomic principles or cultivation practices. 

With the shift from M10RT to G12RT, DMEGC Solar is not introducing a disruption but a controlled evolution of its Greenhouse range. This transition reflects a commitment to technological longevity, offering developers, farmers, and investors a solution aligned with current PV standards while remaining specifically designed for greenhouse agriculture. 

  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-boosts-agri-pv-performance-with-g12rt-powered-greenhouse-solutions-302745456.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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