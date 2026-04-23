Fisher & Paykel Unveils Nature–Ritual at EuroCucina 2026, Elevating Everyday Routines into Timeless Rituals

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MILAN, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Fisher & Paykel, the luxury appliance brand from Aotearoa New Zealand and part of Haier Group global portfolio, has unveiled Nature—Ritual at EuroCucina in Milan.

The 450m² immersive installation introduces the brand’s State of the Art Collection within a sculptural environment inspired by elemental landscapes of New Zealand. At its heart is a simple idea: thoughtful design can elevate routines into meaningful rituals.

Throughout Nature—Ritual, appliances are presented not as standalone objects, but as part of an architecture of living – expressing Fisher & Paykel’s approach to life-centred luxury, where design expression, product intelligence and performance come together to elevate life in the home.

Nature—Ritual also introduces the evolution of Fisher & Paykel’s Minimal Style – a refined expression of minimalism in black or grey glass, defined by flush surfaces, very slight perimeter gaps around appliances, and carefully resolved details. Presented across cooking, fabric care and the wider architectural language of the installation, it reflects the brand’s commitment to supporting architects and designers seeking to create the most resolved and carefully considered spaces.

Daniel Witten-Hannah, Chief Executive Officer of Fisher & Paykel, says the exhibition reflects the company’s point of origin, point of view and ambition on Milan’s global stage.

“Nature—Ritual expresses our belief that the best design is connected to place, shaped by human need and resolved with clarity. ”

“Through seamless integration, product intelligence and beautifully resolved materials, it reflects our belief that products engineered for life reduce friction, engage the senses and elevate everyday routines into rituals in the home. ”

Creative direction for Nature—Ritual and all sculptural elements was led by Dean Poole of Alt Group, with exhibition design by Calvi Brambilla and Partners in Milan.

Conceived as an oasis of calm within the intensity of EuroCucina, the installation brings together monolithic forms, seamlessly integrated appliances and a layered sensory environment wrapped in a forest-like cloak.

Poole describes Nature—Ritual as an expression of Fisher & Paykel’s worldview.

“It distils the qualities of untouched forest and a deep understanding of life in the home into a warm, tactile minimalism, expressed through just two materials.”

“It is not simply an exhibition of appliances, it’s an exploration of life-centred design that shows how nature, elemental materials and human behaviour come together to give greater meaning to the way we live,” Poole says.

From the exterior, Nature—Ritual presents as a subtly textured monolithic form. Through carefully framed apertures, visitors catch first glimpses of a forest-wrapped interior.

Inside, four scenarios unfold, each crafted from tōtara – a timber indigenous to New Zealand – and volcanic basalt. Bespoke ceramic elements by artist Aaron Scythe, alongside birdsong, scent, light and a high-resolution back-lit forest curtain, create a deeply immersive environment.

Throughout, appliances from Fisher & Paykel’s State of the Art Collection are integrated into four scenarios and five product sculptures as sculptural, high-performance tools for living.

Four scenarios:

Tea Experience

At the threshold, visitors are welcomed with tea — a universal gesture of hospitality. Kawakawa tea, associated with wellbeing, is gently steeped on a monumental slab of induction-heated stone and served in handmade ceramic vessels beside a product sculpture rising four metres to the ceiling.

Product highlight: Fisher & Paykel’s Red Dot Award ‘Best of the Best’ Series 11 60cm Minimal Style ovens presented within carved tōtara surrounds.

The Kitchen as Monolith

Presents the kitchen as a singular architectural presence, with carved tōtara surfaces and basalt forms framing seamlessly integrated food care and wine care solutions. A modular induction cooktop fits flush with the basalt surface, and DishDrawer™ Dishwashers with 20mm stone fronts present the kitchen as a unified design composition rather than a collection of parts.

Product highlight: The Milan debut of Fisher & Paykel’s Series 11 30″ Minimal Style oven with steam assist.

Wine Experience

Shaped by curved and carved tōtara forms, the Wine Experience illustrates the potential of architectural cellaring and tasting within the home. Seamlessly integrated Column Wine Cabinets with precise temperature control and tasting modes heighten the experience of preservation and service.

Product highlight: 61cm Series 11 Integrated Column Wine Cabinet, the building block of the architectural wine cellar.

Fabric Care Experience

The Milan debut of Fisher & Paykel’s new minimalist fabric care ecosystem represents a step change in garment care. Designed as an extension of the luxury wardrobe, fibre-specific treatments, steam care and intelligent sensing technologies preserve the condition of cherished garments. A garment commission by fashion designer Claudia Li completes the installation.

Product highlight: The fashion wardrobe’s ultimate accessory, the Series 11 Minimal Style Fabric Care Cabinet is designed with flush glass surfaces and refined surfaces, seamlessly integrating into the home while bringing an elevated architectural aesthetic to fabric care spaces.

Throughout Nature—Ritual, the State of the Art Collection showcases Fisher & Paykel’s approach to seamless integration, modular planning and Mastery of Temperature.

Each appliance is built on advanced product platforms that combine sensing technology with deep insights from food and fibre science to precisely control the mechanical systems that shape performance and results.

As the premium brand within Haier Group’s global home appliances portfolio, Fisher & Paykel’s strong presence reflects the group’s broader commitment to premium lifestyle and human-centered living experiences. This vision is further extended through Haier’s own presence at Milan Design Week, where a six-zone immersive experience blends design, adaptive technology, and smart ecosystems, placing visitors at the center of connected living.

Within this exhibition space, a dedicated Partner Area invites visitors into an immersive, multi-sensory environment. Through interactive activation inspired by Haier’s collaborations with top-tier football clubs – Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain – the space brings to life a shared pursuit of excellence, performance, and innovation, while conveying a premium, champion-inspired lifestyle experience.

Since establishing its presence in Europe in the 1990s, Haier has continuously elevated its premium lifestyle offerings and now serves more than 45 markets across the region. Committed to pioneering superior living experiences through cutting-edge design and intelligent ecosystems, Haier remains dedicated to shaping the future of high-end connected living for consumers worldwide.

For more information:Visit the official websites: Haier | Fisher & Paykel



Discover Fisher & Paykel’s latest collection at the Nature—Ritual exhibition:EuroCucina, Hall 4P, Stand D34 at Salone del Mobile.Milano.

Experience Haier’s innovative solutions at:Spazio Bergognone 26, SUPERSTUDIO MAXI and EuroCucina, Arrex Stand (“Technology by Haier”).

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