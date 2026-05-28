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Fox ESS Announces Its Rebrand Ahead of SNEC Exhibition, Unveiling A New Brand Journey

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

WENZHOU, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Fox ESS, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, today announced its rebrand, an important step in the brand’s ongoing journey of innovation, trust, and long-term commitment to a more resilient future. After seven years of growth and continued recognition across the industry, Fox ESS is now evolving its brand identity to match the momentum behind its mission. 

In recent years, Fox ESS has achieved significant milestones. According to S&P Global Energy, the company ranked No. 1 globally in residential energy storage market share in 2025. Built on strong performance and customer trust, Fox ESS continues to expand its global footprint, supported by six R&D centers, more than 5,700 employees, and a presence in over 70 countries and regions. 

This rebrand reflects a belief that has guided Fox ESS since the beginning: “The sun shines on everyone, so its power should too.” As the brand enters a new stage, it will refine how its story is expressed, bringing a clearer visual identity and more immersive brand experiences to the market. 

A New Visual Identity Rooted in Solar Energy’s Spirit 

Inspired by the power and dynamism of solar storms, the new Fox ESS logo captures a bold, evolving spirit, balancing the warmth of light with the limitless potential of clean energy. 

Carrying forward Fox ESS’s core values while introducing fresh direction for the future, the new logo is built around a refined, flowing form. It represents the continuous circulation and effortless release of energy, reflecting Fox ESS’s resilient vitality and upward momentum. 

The rebrand also introduces a complete new color palette anchored by two primary tones: 

Supporting colors include Starlight Purple, Tech Purple, Pro Gray, and Innovation Green, highlighting the brand’s belief that technology and nature can coexist in harmony. 

New Typefaces for Consistency and Brand Voice 

To express simplicity, stability, and rhythm, Fox ESS has selected dedicated typefaces for both English and Chinese to strengthen brand consistency across markets: 

Every detail is designed to keep the brand voice clean, confident, and instantly recognizable. 

A Brand Story That Evolves Into New Experiences 

Fox ESS has rolled out refreshed brand storytelling and immersive experiences, including updated websites and new brand touchpoints designed to let audiences truly feel and connect with the brand. 

Earlier this month, the company introduced its new brand mascot, “Maimai,” as an engaging teaser for the rebrand. With the new identity now taking shape, the full brand journey is just beginning. 

First Rebrand Area to Debut at SNEC Exhibition 

Notably, Fox ESS will debut its first immersive rebrand area at Booth 7.1H-D610 during the SNEC Exhibition, alongside a Fox Party event on June 2. Visitors will be able to experience the new brand identity firsthand, discovering the energy, inspiration, and surprises behind the next brand journey. 

“Our rebrand is more than a new look, it’s a reflection of how we’ve evolved, the bold vision we carry, and the deeper impact we’re committed to creating for our clients and communities.” said Michelle Li, Director of Global Brand & Marketing. 

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989568/final_MG_video.mp4Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989536/5991642/Fox_ESS_logo.jpg
 

  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fox-ess-announces-its-rebrand-ahead-of-snec-exhibition-unveiling-a-new-brand-journey-302784387.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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