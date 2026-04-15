HIKMICRO Strengthens Instrumentation Push with LRG10 Series Radar Level Meter

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

HANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The introduction of HIKMICRO’s flagship LRG10 series radar level meter is accelerating the company’s expansion within the global instrumentation market. This high-performance instrument delivers accurate, stable level measurements, benefiting demanding sectors that include water management, food and beverage, petrochemical, life sciences, chemical, and medical. Visitors to the Hannover Messe 2026 exhibition in Germany (20-24 April) can experience the new LRG10 series on Stand G84 (Hall 27).

Precision Measurement. Intelligent Performance

Following HIKMICRO’s entry into instrumentation in 2025 with its high-precision Coriolis and Ultrasonic flow meters, the company has rapidly gained international recognition by addressing real-world challenges. The new LRG10 series builds on this success, reinforcing the company’s emergence as a proven and trusted provider of industrial-grade measurement instruments.

At the core of the LRG10 is advanced 80 GHz FMCW radar technology, delivering high-resolution level measurements with a small 3° beam angle and accuracy up to ±2 mm. Compared with conventional radar systems, the LRG10 series provides more focused detection and significantly improved signal clarity, ensuring consistent measurement.

With a maximum range of 120 m, the device supports the continuous level monitoring of liquids, slurries, and granular (bulk solid) materials across applications that extend from individual storage tanks to large-scale warehouses and reservoirs. Importantly, HIKMICRO has engineered the instrument for reliability in complex scenarios. A combination of AI-based false echo suppression and intelligent interference shielding enables stable performance in environments featuring dust, steam, agitation, or volatile gases.

Engineered for practical performance

The device can adapt to diverse operational requirements. Multiple antenna configurations and mounting options enable deployment across a broad range of vessels and process conditions, including high-temperature and high-pressure environments. A self-learning algorithm continuously optimizes performance based on real-time data, improving adaptability without manual recalibration.

Response times of under a second make the LRG10 series ideal for fast-moving processes like reaction vessels, while low power consumption ensures easy integration into existing infrastructure. Bluetooth-enabled configuration and remote set-up capabilities reduce the time and effort required during installation and commissioning.

Building momentum in instrumentation

The arrival of the LRG10 helps maintain strong early momentum for HIKMICRO’s instrumentation portfolio. In a matter of months, the company has successfully deployed its other instrumentation in many demanding applications, from precision flow measurement in food production to air and steam pressure monitoring in power generation. Customers consistently report stable operation, high accuracy, and reliable performance.

This track record matters. It reflects an approach that utilizes in-house chip design, core algorithm development, and manufacturing at scale, yielding advanced, high-quality technology at a more accessible price point.

“Our strategy is to make high-performance instrumentation more accessible without any compromise in quality,” says Stefan Li, Overseas Market Director at HIKMICRO. “By leveraging our expertise, HIKMICRO measurement instruments solves real-world industrial problems while supporting the wider industry shift toward digitalized, data-driven operations.”

A unified industrial platform

The LRG10 series forms part of a comprehensive HIKMICRO industrial platform that unites production control, predictive maintenance, and safety within a single, affordable solution. Combining instrumentation with established capabilities in thermal imaging and acoustic sensing enables customers to monitor processes, detect faults early, and optimize performance through a fully integrated ecosystem.

With the LRG10, HIKMIC RO continues to build credibility in the instrumentation sector, demonstrating both technical capability and a clear commitment to overcoming customer challenges. For more information visit www.hikmicrotech.com



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