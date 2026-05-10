Hisense Kicks Off FIFA World Cup 2026™ Campaign, Bringing Fans Closer Through “Innovating a Brighter Life”

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

QINGDAO, China, May 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today released its latest TV commercial celebrating the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026TM, kicking off a new campaign that captures the emotional power of football while making its vision of Innovating a Brighter Life real.

From grassroots pitches to living rooms filled with anticipation, the TVC captures moments of joy, resilience, and unity—showing how football creates emotional bonds that transcend age, culture, and geography.

By expanding the narrative from individual growth to collective experience, Hisense positions itself as more than a sponsor—an enabler of meaningful moments. Its RGB MiniLED technology brings this to life through “Natural and Real Color,” delivering ultra-high color gamut and precise reproduction so every moment feels vivid and true to the pitch.

Building on this commitment to authenticity and precision, Hisense will serve as the Official and Exclusive VAR Review TV Provider for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. In this role, Hisense has equipped the FIFA World Cup Video Operation Room (VOR) with advanced RGB MiniLED displays, enabling video assistant referees to review match footage with clarity, accuracy, and true-to-life color detail.

Hisense has a long history of celebrating the “beautiful game,” having been a global sponsor of multiple FIFA World CupsTM, a partner of three UEFA European Championships, and an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, with a continued presence at the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. This ongoing collaboration underscores how Hisense’s innovations bring fans closer to the action, elevating both the spectacle and the emotion of the sport worldwide.

With this FIFA World Cup 2026TM TVC, Hisense continues to transform global attention into emotional connection—uniting audiences through football and inspiring brighter lives.

Click here for Innovating a Brighter Life together: https://youtu.be/NDKXdcu01bM?si=cUlpwsu7wbYlPYn8



About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976265/Hisense_Kicks_Off_FIFA_World_Cup_2026_TM_Campaign.jpg



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