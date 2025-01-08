Hong Kong’s Innovations Radiating Impact at CES 2025

(Adnkronos) –

Largest-ever delegation of homegrown tech companies capturing global attention and potential business opportunities

HONG KONG SAR –

Media OutReach Newswire

– 8 January 2025 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) marked significant presence at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, where a largest-ever delegation of 51 tech companies and institute at Hong Kong Tech Pavilions is capturing the attention of industry leaders, corporate partners and venture capitalists from global markets for business leads and investment opportunities.

Organized in collaboration with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by the Hong Kong Electronics Industries Association (HKEIA), the delegation, brought together an array of cutting-edge solutions across advanced electronics, green tech, life & health sciences, and more. Home-grown solutions from HKSTP including

smart irrigation system Rocket 2.0 by Full Nature Farms, assistive wearable Seekr by Vidi Labs, and World’s smallest 3-axis Micro Gimbal Stabiliser by Vista InnoTech

, together with Mobile Ankle-foot Exoneuromusculoskeleton, a telerehabilitation device by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Thecon Technology, have been recognised by the CES Innovation Awards 2025.



Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, remarked on the overwhelming success, “As an incubator, our ultimate goal lies in advancing the life of humankind. Be it breakthroughs to showcase at premier exhibitions like CES, or bridging between tech and talent with initiatives as Innovation Mixer does, HKSTP has been expanding our global footprint with great momentum in maximising salient achievements and potential opportunities over the years, that promises collaboration and confidence in carrying out our commitment to cultivate the I&T scene.” Part of its broader strategy to enable Hong Kong tech companies to scale globally and endow sustainable impact, HKSTP will be building on the momentum from CES, and continue the Innovation Mixer US expedition in San Francisco to actively engage with ambitious talent; and also in paving way for the second cohort of the Global Booster Programme, catered for stellar tech companies from Hong Kong to embark on an intensive six-month journey in the Silicon Valley to connect with all sorts of resources for technological advancements.

