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Huawei Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the Fourth Year in a Row

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SHENZHEN, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Huawei announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the fourth year in a row. Huawei remains the only non-North American vendor positioned in the Leaders Quadrant. This recognition highlights the leading advantages of Huawei’s Xinghe AI Campus Solution in AI-powered O&M, security innovation, and other frontiers. It also underscores Huawei’s commitment to focusing on customers’ core needs, continuously innovating technologies, and building secure and intelligent campuses for industries. 

In response to the global AI wave, Huawei has upgraded its Xinghe AI Campus Solution with three core capabilities: superfast wireless, full-scope security, and network autonomy. These enhancements empower government, finance, education, healthcare, and other sectors to embrace the AI era and drive future growth. 

Superfast wireless: Huawei’s first-of-its-kind AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 Advanced AP incorporates anticipated Wi-Fi 8 innovations for higher speed and reliability. This breakthrough product positions wireless connectivity as a production-grade foundation for AI services. Specifically, intelligent Coordinated Scheduling and Spatial Reuse (iCSSR), a multi-AP coordination technology, dramatically reduces co-channel interference while doubling single-user speed in continuous networking scenarios. Furthermore, to address unstable signals in mobile environments, smart beamforming (SmartBF) technology enables millisecond-level directional enhancement, ensuring device speeds remain uncompromised while on the move. Meanwhile, advanced same frequency network (ASFN) zero-roaming technology virtualizes multiple APs into a single “super AP”, enabling seamless roaming across the entire network with zero packet loss. 

Full-scope security: Huawei’s Xinghe AI Full-Scope Security Campus Solution creates a robust defense system featuring asset, connectivity, spatial, and privacy security. 

Network autonomy: Huawei’s Xinghe AI Campus Solution is equipped with powerful AI-driven automated O&M capabilities. By leveraging iFlow all-flow experience analysis, the solution can enable poor-QoE demarcation in minutes, full-path visibility, and experience observability. With AI-powered global decision-making and minute-level fault locating, 80% of wireless faults are automatically resolved. 

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate around customer needs and accelerate the deployment of AI-powered, secure and intelligent campus networks. In addition, Huawei will collaborate closely with ecosystem partners to help customers build “AI Campus”—enhancing network efficiency and security while fostering shared success in the AI era. 

For details of the report, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/topic/solutions/enterprise-network/2026-gartner-campus-network
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988743/2_2026MQ________EN.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-named-a-leader-in-the-2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-wired-and-wireless-lan-infrastructure-for-the-fourth-year-in-a-row-302784190.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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