20.5 C
Firenze
lunedì 1 Giugno 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

iScooter Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation with Anniversary Sale Across Europe

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

BERLIN, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — iScooter, an innovator dedicated to personal transportation solutions, is marking its 11th anniversary with a limited-time promotional campaign across Europe. Running from June 1-17, the exclusive deals feature significant savings across the product lineup. 

Star Products 

Special Bonus 

In addition to direct discounts with maximum savings up to £450, the campaign also introduces a promotional draw offering participants the opportunity to win a complimentary F7Ultra. 

Founded with a focus on accessible electric mobility, iScooter has expanded its presence across international markets over the past decade. Its product range reflects a continued emphasis on combining performance, safety, and convenience, supporting diverse urban and recreational mobility needs. 

About iScooter 

Founded in 2015, iScooter develops smart, sustainable personal transportation solutions that address urban congestion and environmental challenges. Trusted in over 30 countries, the brand delivers intuitive, zero-emission mobility through innovative design and user-focused features, enabling cleaner, more efficient commutes and adaptable travel experiences for everyday life. 

For more information, please visit: 

Website: www.iscooterglobal.co.uk
 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iscooter.eu/   

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iScooter/videos   

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iScooterEU   

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987739/11_Years_of_Ride___Celebrate_with_iScooter_ID_db8345eec2d0.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iscooter-celebrates-11-years-of-innovation-with-anniversary-sale-across-europe-302783860.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Carica altri
Firenze
nubi sparse
20.5 ° C
21.7 °
19.4 °
69 %
1kmh
75 %
Lun
28 °
Mar
28 °
Mer
27 °
Gio
29 °
Ven
26 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (2174)ultimora (1131)Video Adnkronos (317)ImmediaPress (252)lavoro (113)salute (93)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati