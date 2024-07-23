fbpx
LILYSILK Officially Launches Fall 2024 Collection, “The Milanese Touch”

Immediapress
REDAZIONE
1 ' di lettura

(Adnkronos) – NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK, the world’s leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, unveils its Fall 2024 Collection, “The Milanese Touch”. With Milanese elegance and craftsmanship, this collection celebrates Milan’s unique fashion sensibility, featuring high-quality materials and refined designs that embody minimalistic pencil. Vibrant hues inspired by Milan’s dynamic street style and the warm palette of fall invite you to embrace the elegant spirit of Milan. 

 Highlights of the Fall 2024 Collection Corporate Belle Style: Ultra-Soft Baby Cashmere Collection: Another highlight of the collection is the Water Repellent Classic Trenchcoat, which shows LILYSILK’s perfection in detail. This timeless trenchcoat, with a hidden placket and horn buttons, offers a sleek and modern silhouette, suitable for business or travel. Other notable pieces include the Belted Silk Twill Windbreaker Dress and the Sleeveless Accordion Pleated Silk Dress, both designed to enhance your wardrobe with elegance and versatility. “We are excited to present ‘The Milanese Touch,’ our fall collection celebrating Milan’s style and grace,” said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. “Featuring the silk-wool blend plaid and ultra-soft baby cashmere pieces, this collection embodies LILYSILK’s dedication to elegance and exceptional quality in every detail.” Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467120/LILYSILK_Officially_Launches_Fall_2024_Collection_The_Milanese_Touch.jpg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-officially-launches-fall-2024-collection-the-milanese-touch-302203784.html
 

 —immediapresswebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

© Riproduzione riservata

